Sampson Boxing Signs Venezuela’s Roiman Villa to a Promotional Contract

11 March 2020
Roiman Villa
Press Release

Press Release

Sampson Boxing proudly announces the signing of super lightweight knockout puncher Roiman “Flaco de Oro” Villa to a promotional contract.

26-year-old Villa (21-1, 21 KOs) hails from Baranquita, Venezuela. He started boxing at age six and went on to compile an amateur record of 138-9 and was a five-time national champion.

Villa says he first noticed his sensational power as a youngster.

“In the amateurs in Venezuela, I noticed the different effect my punches had compared to the other fighters. I’m gifted with a lot of power. That’s why I fight going forward all the time. I’m always looking for the knockout opportunity.”

Villa turned professional in 2015 and has been blasting out his South American competition. His lone trip to Mexico to fight led to him dropping a controversial decision to a Mexican fighter and to a desire to find solid promotional representation.

“Sampson is a promoter with hard-to-find values,” said Villa. “We are sure that his remarkable experience is critical to my dream of giving boxing fans a real show in the United States and becoming world champion. That’s the reason I’ve worked hard my entire career.”

“The boxing world will not know what hit them when Villa makes his US TV debut this year,” said Sampson Lewkowicz. “He is an exciting and fearless puncher who can knock out anyone he can hit. His style is made for television and the fans in America are going to love him.”

Lewkowicz says fans’ first look at the Venezuelan bomber will be announced shortly.
About Sampson Boxing

Sampson Boxing has promotional partners all over North and South America, Africa, Asia, New Zealand, Australia, Europe and Central America. Sampson Boxing events have been televised on such premiere networks as HBO, Showtime, ESPN, ESPN+, DAZN, VS., FOX, Fox Sports and several international networks. For more information, visit sampsonboxing.com.

