TwitterFacebook

Tyson Fury has his say on Joe Joyce vs Daniel Dubois

11 March 2020
Tyson Fury has his say on Joe Joyce vs Daniel Dubois
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

WORLD Heavyweight King Tyson Fury has edged towards Daniel Dubois winning the battle of the British big boys when he faces Joe Joyce next month.

Dubois (14-0, 13 KOs) and Joyce (10-0, 9KOs) clash at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday April 11, Live on BT Sport Box Office.
The winner of the 12 round Heavyweight showdown between the London rivals will be closing in on Fury and will go home with the British, Commonwealth, European, WBC Silver and WBO International title belts.

Like most fight fans, WBC World, Lineal and Ring Magazine Champion Fury is struggling to pick a winner and admits: “I have changed my mind on this fight a few times.”

See Also

Fury, who has trained with both boxers, feels the youth of 22-year-old Dubois is likely to prove an advantage come fight night.

He explained: “I have sparred both lads and it’s a good fight. They both have qualities and they both have weaknesses.

“But, after really analysing the situation, I think Dubois gets him early. Dubois is younger, fresher, punches very hard and is on a real roll at the moment.”

Most pundits believe that Joyce’s best hope of winning comes late on and Fury agrees, telling IFL TV: “If Joe can survive the early onslaught and take him into deep waters then he could win.”

“Joe starts slow, is like a plodder and goes at one pace all the way through. If he gets into seven rounds he could do it by late stoppage.”

“But, these are lads in the gym every day. They’re not gonna get tired and gas out after five rounds.

“It’s not like he (Dubois) is a fat fella who does no training. He is ripped, he trains every day like a trojan and he is a very good prospect.”

In the chief support Ilford’s Anthony Yarde will challenge Manchester’s Commonwealth Light-Heavyweight champion Lyndon Arthur in a brilliant 50-50 clash.

Other fighters on the bill include David Adeleye, Dennis McCann, Archie Sharp and Hamzah Sheeraz. Another title fight on the bill sees a rematch between British Welterweight Champion Chris Jenkins and Johnny Garton.

———————————

Tickets are now on sale via AXS.com and Ticketmaster.co.uk

Ticket Prices:

£400 Ringside – Hospitality
£300 Floor
£200 Floor
£150 Floor/Tier
£100 Tier
£80 Tier
£55 Upper Tier
£40 Upper Tier

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in September

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in…

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best against Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best…

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May 23

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May…

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this year”

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this…

Canelo Alvarez unbeatable at 160 or 168, says Bob Arum

Canelo Alvarez unbeatable at 160 or 168, says Bob Arum

George Kambosos promises to retire Lee Selby in front of his home crowd

George Kambosos promises to retire Lee Selby in front of…

Lee Selby believes experience is the key to beating George Kambosos Jr

Lee Selby believes experience is the key to beating George…

TOP STORIES

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in…

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in September

World middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) appears on track to face Gennady ‘Triple G’ Golovkin 40-1-1 (35) in September. The 29-year-old Mexican superstar is expected to face WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 2…

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) believes fast-starting Daniel Dubois 14-0 (13) has the youth and power to put Joe Joyce 10-0 (9) away in the early rounds. Dubois, 22, will meet the 34-year-old Joyce at the O2 Arena in London, Engla…

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) has confirmed he will return to the ring in July possibly in Saudi Arabia. Two names in the frame are undefeated IBF and WBC boss Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) and four-division titleholder Mikey Ga…

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best…

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best against Kubrat Pulev

Promoter Eddie Hearn has promised a destructive display from Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) when he meets Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London on June 20. Joshua reclaimed the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles with a comprehe…

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May…

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May 23

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) will have his second fight at heavyweight when he takes on Dereck ‘War’ Chisora 32-9 (23) at The O2 in London, England on May 23. The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw made his heavywe…

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this…

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this year”

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren wants an all-British heavyweight unification bout with Anthony Joshua to happen this year. Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight championship with a seven round beatdown of previously undefeated American Deontay Wilde…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US