Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) believes fast-starting Daniel Dubois 14-0 (13) has the youth and power to put Joe Joyce 10-0 (9) away in the early rounds.

Dubois, 22, will meet the 34-year-old Joyce at the O2 Arena in London, England on April 11.

“I have sparred both lads and it’s a good fight. They both have qualities and they both have weaknesses,” Fury told iFL TV.

“But, after really analysing the situation, I think Dubois gets him early. Dubois is younger, fresher, punches very hard and is on a real roll at the moment.

“If Joe can survive the early onslaught and take him into deep waters then he could win.

“Joe starts slow, is like a plodder and goes at one pace all the way through. If he gets into seven rounds he could do it by late stoppage.

“But, these are lads in the gym every day. They’re not gonna get tired and gas out after five rounds.

“It’s not like [Dubois] is a fat fella who does no training. He is ripped, he trains every day like a trojan and he is a very good prospect.”

While Dubois remains fully focused on Joyce, the Londoner is looking forward to getting a crack at either Fury or WBA, IBF or WBO champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21).

“Fury winning means all four heavyweight titles are now in the UK,” Dubois said to talkSPORT. “Wherever the belts are you chase them, whoever’s the top man, you’ve gotta beat the man.

“It’s great they’re in England, all the belts in the country, that’s wicked. With the heavyweight boxing scene in Britain that’s going on, I think we’re the best in the world right now. It’s good because we’re gonna have good, competitive fights with each other for the major titles.

“I’ll fight either one of them down the line, I’m not bothered which. But I’ve got a big fight at the moment, I’m not gonna be side-tracked or take my mind off of that.”

