Boxing shows cancelled across the US due to fears of the coronavirus

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Boxing shows are being cancelled across the USA in the wake of the coronavirus.

Golden Boy Promotions and TGB Promotions have both cancelled upcoming shows.

“This morning, we were informed by the California State Athletic Commission that all combative sports events have been cancelled for the month of March due to concerns regarding COVID-19,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy.

See Also

“Therefore, our March 19 and March 28 events, which were scheduled at Avalon Hollywood and the Forum respectively, have officially been postponed.

“We will work with state and local officials as well as our venue and broadcast partners to determine the best course of action with respect to these and other upcoming events, both in California and elsewhere.”

“The health and safety of our fighters, fans, employees, officials and partners is of the utmost importance to us, and we thank them for their support and understanding during this time. We will communicate further plans when the time is appropriate.”

Refunds will be made available for those who have already purchased tickets to the events at the original point of purchase. If tickets were purchased online, refunds will be processed automatically.

This Saturday’s Premier Boxing Champions event at MGM National Harbor in Maryland, headlined by James Kirkland vs. Marcos Hernandez and promoted by TGB Promotions, will be postponed until a later date due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

“In the interest of public health and after reviewing the current information on COVID-19, we have decided the best course of action is to postpone Saturday’s event,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions.

“We understand how disappointing this is to boxing fans and regret any inconvenience.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.