TwitterFacebook

Connor Parker predicts his opponent will face a dog fight this coming Friday

12 March 2020
Connor Parker
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Connor Parker predicts his opponent will face a dog fight this coming Friday 13th – especially with the contest taking part on a day notoriously unlucky for some.

For Parker, 24, has been preparing for the fight by walking his pet pooches in addition to the traditional pre-fight training of sparring, running and swimming.

The Derbyshire south paw can regularly be seen walking miles with his trusty pets – a Staffie called Moxy and his bull mastiff Mabel – who was a 21st birthday present from his father, Robert.

See Also

And he says getting out in the fresh air with his animals is the perfect way to counterbalance all the pressure ahead of his fight – a contest he aims to use to get back to winning ways.

Parker faces Nicaraguan Eligio Palacios on Friday at BCB Promotions’ sell-out show at Kings Hall, Stoke-on -Trent.

He said: “I had a great run of 12 wins all by knock out before meeting Sam Maxwell and losing last time out.

“But that defeat was a good learning curve for me and if anything it has sharpened me up even more and made me determined to win this time round.”

Parker, who has been watching videos of his opponent in preparation, added: “There is a great line-up of fighters on the bill and a few of the boys have been sparring together so we will be encouraging each other on the night.

“Atal Khan, Luke Caci and Cole Johnson – we have all been working together and have a great rapport – we will all be backing each other 100 per cent on the night.”

The fighter added: “There is going to be a good contingent of Derbyshire support for me with the fight only being in Stoke-on-Trent so we will have some great East Midland backing.”

Burton-born Parker is grateful to his dad Robert, not just for buying him his beloved Mabel, but for sponsoring him so that he has been able to give up work and focus solely on his boxing career.

“Like all boxers I want to go all the way in this sport to the very top,” he said. “I’m so grateful for my Dad’s support and everyone at BCB for allowing me to follow my dream.

“I’m looking forward to getting out with the dogs again at the weekend and reflecting on my victory! “People probably see me with Mable and think as a mastiff she must be trouble but she’s the softest thing ever. “

Looks like it’s her owner Palacious needs to be afraid of this weekend.

Friday’s show is SOLD OUT. It will be streamed live on Fite.TV PPV. Click here to purchase for $9.99:

https://www.fite.tv/watch/bcb-ibo-continental-title/2p62d/

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Lee Selby looking forward to

Lee Selby looking forward to "massive fight" against Vasiliy Lomachenko

Boxing shows cancelled across the US due to fears of the coronavirus

Boxing shows cancelled across the US due to fears of…

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in September

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in…

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best against Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best…

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May 23

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May…

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this year”

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this…

Canelo Alvarez unbeatable at 160 or 168, says Bob Arum

Canelo Alvarez unbeatable at 160 or 168, says Bob Arum

TOP STORIES

Lee Selby looking forward to "massive fight" against Vasiliy Lomachenko

Lee Selby looking forward to

Former IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby 28-2 (9) is targeting a dream fight with unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10). Before that can happen the 33-year-old Welshman will need to get past hot prospect George Kambosos Jr 1…

Boxing shows cancelled across the US due to fears of…

Boxing shows cancelled across the US due to fears of the coronavirus

Boxing shows are being cancelled across the USA in the wake of the coronavirus. Golden Boy Promotions and TGB Promotions have both cancelled upcoming shows. “This morning, we were informed by the California State Athletic Commission that all co…

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in…

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in September

World middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) appears on track to face Gennady ‘Triple G’ Golovkin 40-1-1 (35) in September. The 29-year-old Mexican superstar is expected to face WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 2…

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) believes fast-starting Daniel Dubois 14-0 (13) has the youth and power to put Joe Joyce 10-0 (9) away in the early rounds. Dubois, 22, will meet the 34-year-old Joyce at the O2 Arena in London, Engla…

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) has confirmed he will return to the ring in July possibly in Saudi Arabia. Two names in the frame are undefeated IBF and WBC boss Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) and four-division titleholder Mikey Ga…

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best…

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best against Kubrat Pulev

Promoter Eddie Hearn has promised a destructive display from Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) when he meets Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London on June 20. Joshua reclaimed the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles with a comprehe…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US