Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce; Coronavirus update

12 March 2020
Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce
Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce. Photo credit: Alex Davidson/Getty Images
In light of press speculation regarding upcoming British boxing fights amid concerns over coronavirus, Queensberry Promotions wish to assure all fans looking forward to the Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce event at the O2 next month that as matters currently stand it is NOT in jeopardy.

All major public gatherings, including this near sell out event, are in the hands of the relevant authorities which in this case is the British Boxing Board of Control and the Government.

The Government have clarified that all such events will go ahead at this time. Accordingly all parties involved in the event including the venue, broadcaster and of course the fighters are proceeding as normal. A spokesperson for the O2 said: “At this time, we understand that the fight is going ahead as planned and we continue to take advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Public Health England, as well as that of local government.

“The O2 remains fully open as usual and events scheduled at The O2 arena are currently going ahead. Should this change, we will communicate details to visitors and ticket holders as soon as possible.

We take the health and safety of our guests and employees very seriously and continue to monitor the threat of coronavirus globally with advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Public Health England, as well as that of local government.”

Of course, Queensberry prioritise the wellbeing of those attending or participating in the event and will constantly monitor the Government position and the health of the Boxers. Any update will be posted online through our official channels and any announcements from other sources should be disregarded.

In keeping with the stoic position of the Government today however we remain optimistic to present an incredible night of boxing to a packed 02 crowd and there are only a few tickets remaining.

