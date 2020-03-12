Jeff Horn gains home state advantage against Tim Tszyu

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The venue for the Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) versus Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) has been announced with Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Queensland set to host the event on April 22.

It will be the first time former WBO welterweight champion has fought in North Queensland. The stadium has a 25,000 capacity.

Brisbane’s Horn, 32, will be fighting in his home state for just the 11th time. Seven of his fights have taken place in New Zealand.

Horn is ranked IBF number 13 at middleweight, while Tszyu is the IBF number six and WBO number nine junior middleweight. The fight will take place at 154-pounds.

“He’ll be fighting out of his skin and so will I, so it’s going to be a cracking fight. I’ve got the experience in there to take away Tim’s tools and to get this victory,” said Horn, who bounced back from a shot loss to Michael Zerafa in August with a revenge win in December.

“I don’t know how that’s going to happen, whether it’s going to be a stoppage or not. We’re always looking for a knockout, but a points victory is a victory.”

Tszyu, 22, had a stellar year in 2019, knocking out former Commonwealth champion Denton Vassell in February before annexing the national crown against Joel Camilleri on points in May. A decision win over world-rated Dwight Ritchie followed in August before a fourth-round knockout victory of Jack Brubaker in December.

Horn represents another step up in competition.

“I’m a warrior. We’re boxers, we have to be ready for a war. You have got to give everything. You’ve got to be ready to die in the ring. I don’t want to give predictions, but I’m coming to fight, I’m coming to win,” Tszyu said.

