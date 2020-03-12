TwitterFacebook

Lee Selby looking forward to “massive fight” against Vasiliy Lomachenko

12 March 2020
Lee Selby
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Former IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby 28-2 (9) is targeting a dream fight with unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10).

Before that can happen the 33-year-old Welshman will need to get past hot prospect George Kambosos Jr 18-0 (10) at Motorsport Arena in Cardiff on May 9.

The fight is scheduled as an official eliminator for the IBF 135-pound belt currently held by undefeated star Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12). The 33-year-old Brooklynite is expected to face WBC, WBA and WBO champion Lomachenko in his next fight.

See Also

“That would be a massive fight,” Selby said to Sky Sports about challenging the winner of Lopez vs Lomachenko. “I know I’d be a big underdog against each of those fighters.

“I believe I’ve got enough to beat anybody. If I box to the best of my ability on the night, I can beat them.”

Selby knows he has a tough task ahead of him against 26-year-old Australian Kambosos Jr.

“I’ve got a tough task ahead against an unbeaten boxer. He can punch, he can box, he’s a pressure fighter,” Selby said.

“I shared the ring with Kambosos Jr at the Wild Card gym in Los Angeles where we sparred a few rounds. He’s a good fighter but in those couple of rounds, I took enough from it to know what I’ve got to do to beat him.

“One thing I have over Kambosos Jr is experience. He’s had 18 fights but I’ve had 18 title fights. I have a wealth of experience.”

On the same card Chris Billam-Smith will defend his Commonwealth cruiserweight title against Nathan Thorley.

“I travelled to Liverpool to beat Craig Glover in his backyard now I have to do it again against a great Welshman,” Billiam-Smith said.

“It is a massive opportunity for him. I’ve been in that position against Richard Riakporhe and I know how hungry you can be.”

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Jeff Horn gains home state advantage against Tim Tszyu

Jeff Horn gains home state advantage against Tim Tszyu

Lee Selby looking forward to

Lee Selby looking forward to "massive fight" against Vasiliy Lomachenko

Boxing shows cancelled across the US due to fears of the coronavirus

Boxing shows cancelled across the US due to fears of…

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in September

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in…

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best against Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua expected to be back to his destructive best…

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May 23

Oleksandr Usyk expecting tough test from Dereck Chisora on May…

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this year”

Frank Warren: “Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua must happen this…

TOP STORIES

Jeff Horn gains home state advantage against Tim Tszyu

Jeff Horn gains home state advantage against Tim Tszyu

The venue for the Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) versus Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) has been announced with Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Queensland set to host the event on April 22. It will be the first time former WBO welterweight champion has …

Lee Selby looking forward to "massive fight" against Vasiliy Lomachenko

Lee Selby looking forward to

Former IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby 28-2 (9) is targeting a dream fight with unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10). Before that can happen the 33-year-old Welshman will need to get past hot prospect George Kambosos Jr 1…

Boxing shows cancelled across the US due to fears of…

Boxing shows cancelled across the US due to fears of the coronavirus

Boxing shows are being cancelled across the USA in the wake of the coronavirus. Golden Boy Promotions and TGB Promotions have both cancelled upcoming shows. “This morning, we were informed by the California State Athletic Commission that all co…

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in…

Canelo Alvarez likely to fight Gennady Golovkin in Texas in September

World middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) appears on track to face Gennady ‘Triple G’ Golovkin 40-1-1 (35) in September. The 29-year-old Mexican superstar is expected to face WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 2…

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

Tyson Fury tips Daniel Dubois to knockout Joe Joyce early

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) believes fast-starting Daniel Dubois 14-0 (13) has the youth and power to put Joe Joyce 10-0 (9) away in the early rounds. Dubois, 22, will meet the 34-year-old Joyce at the O2 Arena in London, Engla…

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

Manny Pacquiao to return in July, possibly in Saudi Arabia

WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) has confirmed he will return to the ring in July possibly in Saudi Arabia. Two names in the frame are undefeated IBF and WBC boss Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) and four-division titleholder Mikey Ga…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US