Lee Selby looking forward to “massive fight” against Vasiliy Lomachenko
Former IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby 28-2 (9) is targeting a dream fight with unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10).
Before that can happen the 33-year-old Welshman will need to get past hot prospect George Kambosos Jr 18-0 (10) at Motorsport Arena in Cardiff on May 9.
The fight is scheduled as an official eliminator for the IBF 135-pound belt currently held by undefeated star Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12). The 33-year-old Brooklynite is expected to face WBC, WBA and WBO champion Lomachenko in his next fight.
“That would be a massive fight,” Selby said to Sky Sports about challenging the winner of Lopez vs Lomachenko. “I know I’d be a big underdog against each of those fighters.
“I believe I’ve got enough to beat anybody. If I box to the best of my ability on the night, I can beat them.”
Selby knows he has a tough task ahead of him against 26-year-old Australian Kambosos Jr.
“I’ve got a tough task ahead against an unbeaten boxer. He can punch, he can box, he’s a pressure fighter,” Selby said.
“I shared the ring with Kambosos Jr at the Wild Card gym in Los Angeles where we sparred a few rounds. He’s a good fighter but in those couple of rounds, I took enough from it to know what I’ve got to do to beat him.
“One thing I have over Kambosos Jr is experience. He’s had 18 fights but I’ve had 18 title fights. I have a wealth of experience.”
On the same card Chris Billam-Smith will defend his Commonwealth cruiserweight title against Nathan Thorley.
“I travelled to Liverpool to beat Craig Glover in his backyard now I have to do it again against a great Welshman,” Billiam-Smith said.
“It is a massive opportunity for him. I’ve been in that position against Richard Riakporhe and I know how hungry you can be.”
