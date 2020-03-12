Lee Selby looking forward to “massive fight” against Vasiliy Lomachenko

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby 28-2 (9) is targeting a dream fight with unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10).

Before that can happen the 33-year-old Welshman will need to get past hot prospect George Kambosos Jr 18-0 (10) at Motorsport Arena in Cardiff on May 9.

The fight is scheduled as an official eliminator for the IBF 135-pound belt currently held by undefeated star Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12). The 33-year-old Brooklynite is expected to face WBC, WBA and WBO champion Lomachenko in his next fight.

“That would be a massive fight,” Selby said to Sky Sports about challenging the winner of Lopez vs Lomachenko. “I know I’d be a big underdog against each of those fighters.

“I believe I’ve got enough to beat anybody. If I box to the best of my ability on the night, I can beat them.”

Selby knows he has a tough task ahead of him against 26-year-old Australian Kambosos Jr.

“I’ve got a tough task ahead against an unbeaten boxer. He can punch, he can box, he’s a pressure fighter,” Selby said.

“I shared the ring with Kambosos Jr at the Wild Card gym in Los Angeles where we sparred a few rounds. He’s a good fighter but in those couple of rounds, I took enough from it to know what I’ve got to do to beat him.

“One thing I have over Kambosos Jr is experience. He’s had 18 fights but I’ve had 18 title fights. I have a wealth of experience.”

On the same card Chris Billam-Smith will defend his Commonwealth cruiserweight title against Nathan Thorley.

“I travelled to Liverpool to beat Craig Glover in his backyard now I have to do it again against a great Welshman,” Billiam-Smith said.

“It is a massive opportunity for him. I’ve been in that position against Richard Riakporhe and I know how hungry you can be.”

