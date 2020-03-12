Oscar De La Hoya Statement on Suspension of Combative Sports Events in California

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

“This morning, we were informed by the California State Athletic Commission that all combative sports events have been cancelled for the month of March due to concerns regarding COVID-19,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Therefore, our March 19 and March 28 events, which were scheduled at Avalon Hollywood and the Forum respectively, have officially been postponed. We will work with state and local officials as well as our venue and broadcast partners to determine the best course of action with respect to these and other upcoming events, both in California and elsewhere.”

“The health and safety of our fighters, fans, employees, officials and partners is of the utmost importance to us, and we thank them for their support and understanding during this time. We will communicate further plans when the time is appropriate.”

Note: For those who have already purchased tickets to the events, refunds will be made available at the original point of purchase. If tickets were purchased online, refunds will be processed automatically.

See Also

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.