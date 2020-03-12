TwitterFacebook

Tyrone James & Anthony Laureano set to feature at “Catskills Clash III”

12 March 2020
Star Boxing
Press Release

Star Boxing’s “Catskills Clash” returns to Monticello, New York at the beautiful Resorts World Catskills for the third edition of boxing’s resurgence in the historic Catskills, on April 17. Top undefeated boxing talent from New York, Connecticut and even Ireland will showcase their skill at Catskills Clash III.

The card will feature undefeated rising star, “THE JACKPOT” TYRONE “PRETTY BOY” JAMES (Elmont, NY 11-0 8KO’s). As a standout amateur, James was a five-time Junior Olympic Champion, as well as a Nebraska Golden Gloves champion.

James has been rising the super welterweight rankings since his pro debut in 2015. Currently riding a five-bout knockout streak, James has dominated his way through his eleven professional bouts with a knockout ratio of over 72%.

James’ success in the ring derives from his length and athleticism. This comes as no surprise as James’ father was a standout athlete, playing professional football for the USFL with the Oklahoma Outlaws and his Uncle, Jerry, was a 1988 National Golden Glove Champion.

James cannot wait for fight night, “I’m so excited to be back. It’s the perfect fit, The Jackpot is fighting for his first title at a casino – it doesn’t get any better than that. Be sure to get your tickets and come out, Cha Ching!”

Another main featured fight will showcase undefeated super lightweight, and 2018 Connecticut Fighter of the Year, “ACTION” ANTHONY LAUREANO (E. Hartford, CT 13-0 4KO’s). Laureano is set to make his third ABO title defense in his third bout at Resorts World Catskills.

Every time Laureano laces up the gloves, fans know the action will follow. Becoming a fan favorite in Monticello, Laureano is excited to return to what is quickly becoming his home away from home, “It feels great to be back in the Catskills! Resort World Catskills has become my home away from home. The staff from Resorts take’s really great care of me and some have really become my friends. I’m excited to do what I do best. Show the gift God gave me. I’m humbled and really happy to be back. The crowd will get what they came for – Action!”

The opponent and title of the James fight, as well as Laureano’s opponent will be announced soon.

The Catskills Clash III also includes a third, special feature attraction. . Danbury, Connecticut’s, OMAR “THE BEAST” BORDOY (10-1 3KO’s) will be in his toughest task to date against the undefeatedIrish sensation, “SLICK” VICTOR RABEI (Dublin, Ireland 8-0 2KO’s). The two had a date set in December but it was postponed due to a Rabei injury. With neither fighter backing down, Bordoy and Rabei will finally step in for what is anticipated to be an all-out war between two rising prospects who know the future is on the line.

In yet a fourth ‘feature fight’ worthy bout, undefeated New Orleans product, CURTIS “HARD KNOCKS” JOHNSON (11-0 8KO’S) makes his way up from the Bayou to take on tough southpaw, LAVISAS “RED” WILLIAMS (Rochester, NY 9-1-1 3KO’s).

Hometown hero, BRYANT “HITMAN” COSTELLO (Liberty, NY 1-1 1KO) will make his triumphant return to his backyard at Resorts World Catskills, fighting for the second time at the venue, looking to build on his “Catskills Clash” II, TKO victory.

CEO of Star Boxing JOE DEGUARDIA had this to say about Catskills Clash III, “We are excited to be back Resorts World Catskills and continue the great tradition of boxing in Monticello. Boxing fans are in for a treat as Tyrone James and Anthony Laureano consistently bring the excitement and are prepared to put on a great show in their respective title bouts, for the true boxing fans of Monticello. The card has a strong undercard, so be sure to get in your seat early and don’t miss any of the action. Get your tickets now before it’s too late!”

More information on the full fight card will be announced soon.

