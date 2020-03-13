TwitterFacebook

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders set to be announced this week

13 March 2020
Anthony Cocks

Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications.

Promoter Eddie Hearn says the fight between world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) and WBO super middleweight titleholder Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) will be announced this week.

The news comes after fight cards around the world have been postponed due to the COVID-19 virus.

“It was due to be announced this week, but I do think it’ll be announced early next week,” said Hearn to iFL TV.

“I think from the Golden Boy perspective, they lost two shows this week. I think everyone is getting their head around and putting a strategy together. Billy Joe and Canelo is done. All the terms are agreed in that fight.

“Will it be postponed until the end of May or early June? Maybe, but that’s one for Golden Boy. At the moment, Billy Joe is out in America training. There is due to be a press conference next week, and we’ll see what happens over the next couple of days.”

Golden Boy Promotions announced yesterday that their shows in California had been cancelled until further notice.

“This morning, we were informed by the California State Athletic Commission that all combative sports events have been cancelled for the month of March due to concerns regarding COVID-19,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy.

“Therefore, our March 19 and March 28 events, which were scheduled at Avalon Hollywood and the Forum respectively, have officially been postponed.

“We will work with state and local officials as well as our venue and broadcast partners to determine the best course of action with respect to these and other upcoming events, both in California and elsewhere.”

“The health and safety of our fighters, fans, employees, officials and partners is of the utmost importance to us, and we thank them for their support and understanding during this time. We will communicate further plans when the time is appropriate.”

Hearn remains confident the Saunders-Canelo fight will go ahead as scheduled.

“That’s not a comment by me. It’s not even been discussed,” he said.

“But the further things are right now, the more chance they have of happening. So May the 2nd is still seven weeks away. Again, you’d like to think there’s a very strong chance. So for us, we’ve got Dillian Whyte on May 2nd.”

