Kell Brook wants Terence Crawford fight

Kell Brook 39-2 (27) has thrown his hat into the ring to face WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford 36-0 (27).

“He’s running out of dance partners and there’s one right here,” said Brook to Fighthype. “Listen, I’m in a better mental and physical state than when I fought [Errol] Spence, yeah.”

Brook ranks Crawford ahead of IBF and WBC 147-pound champion Errol Spence Jr, who miraculously survived a single-car accident when he rolled his Ferrari and was ejected from the vehicle last October.

“There’s an argument who’s number one at welterweight, Crawford or Spence,” said Brook. “With the car crash, you have to put Crawford, because he’s more active and look at what he’s been doing.

“Listen, I put myself on this side of the pond. I want them dancing partners. (Manny) Pacquiao, (Keith) Thurman, light middleweight (Jermell) Charlo, these kinds of names you got to mention along with my name.”

The 33-year-old from Sheffield has only ever lost to then-middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in 2016 before dropping back down to welterweight the following year where he lost to Spence Jr.

“I’ve been in with Spence, I’ve been in with Golovkin, and showed that I belong at that top table,” said Brook. “You can all get this. I know what happened in that training camp, and I was beating the man.

“I wasn’t even 50%. Imagine me at 100%. It would be a completely different story. I want to give the fans the fight they want. They want the Spence fight, and they want the Crawford fight. So before I hang them gloves up, I want them fights for the fans.”

Brook has been competing at junior middleweight for the past two years, defeating Siarhei Rabchenka and Michael Zerafa in 2018 and Mark DeLuca last month.

