Tyson Fury unhappy with purse for Deontay Wilder rematch, says Hearn

13 March 2020
3500
Tyson Fury speaks at the press conference after knocking out Deontay Wilder in their rematch. Photo credit: Bradley Collyer/PA
Anthony Cocks

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn believes Tyson Fury won’t be happy with his purse for his third fight against Deontay Wilder.

Fury 30-0-1 (21) had to settle for a draw against Wilder 42-1-1 (41) in their first fight in Los Angeles in December 2018 before getting his revenge with a dominant seventh-round knockout of the American in Las Vegas last month.

With the win Fury picked up the WBC heavyweight title.

Wilder had enacted the immediate rematch clause in their contract with the trilogy fight expected to take place in July.

“Fury-Wilder is still a big fight,” Hearn told William Hill.

“Any fight that Wilder is involved in means anything can happen, but it was so one-sided.

“There are bigger problems in this situation if you’re Fury and you’ve put in the performance of a career and won the WBC heavyweight belt, because you want more money in a rematch.

“That probably won’t happen because there won’t be as much money generated so he’s not going to be happy.”

Hearn added that he was expecting a big showing from WBA, IBF and WBO champion Joshua 23-1 (21) when he takes on Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on June 20.

“Anthony had a great year last year in many ways,” he said.

“He fought in Madison Square Garden in New York and then in Saudi Arabia, but now he’s back at Spurs on June 20 in a great stadium.

“It’s going to be an instant sell-out and great to see him back.

“I’m feeling nervous for him as it’s a big homecoming which comes with pressure.

“Saudi was low key where he was removed from that pressure and it worked quite well for him.

“Now people will say ‘let’s see the old AJ and the big knockouts.’ But I think we’ll see a great fight against Pulev.”

