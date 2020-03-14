TwitterFacebook

COVID-19 forces WBSS final between Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos to be postponed

14 March 2020
Maris Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos face off ahead of the WBSS final. Photo credit: World Boxing Super Series/WBSS
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications.

The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to wreak havoc on boxing with more shows cancelled or postponed worldwide in an effort to curtail the spread of the virus.

The final of the World Boxing Super Series next Saturday between Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos has been postponed after Latvian authorities prohibited events with more than 200 people present until April 14.

The new date for the WBSS final is May 16 at Arena Riga, dependent on current restrictions being lifted.

“It is what it is and we will now adapt to the new situation and keep training to wait for the green light,” said Briedis 26-1 (19).

“I understood the impracticality and therefore l will have to wait until May to win the tournament,” said Dorticos 24-1 (22).

Meanwhile in Germany Team Sauerland and Universum Boxpromotion have cancelled their upcoming show at the Work Your Champ Arena in Hamburg on April 4. The headline event was to feature junior middleweight Abass Baraou 9-0 (6) against Nick Klappert 28-3 (15) in defence of his WBC International title.

Former WBC flyweight champion Cristofer Rosales was scheduled to fight at the Manuel Artime Community Center and Theater in Miami, Florida on Friday night but this event was also cancelled.

In Philadelphia the March 27 ‘Philly Special’ card at the 2300 Arena promoted by Raging Babe’s Michelle Rosado has been postponed until June 19. The show will feature the same line-up, including an all-Philly main event between lightweights Stevie Ortiz 11-0 (3) and Damon Allen 16-1-1 (5).

And tonight’s King’s Promotions event at The Wind Creek Bethlehem Event Center has been postponed due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. A new date for the show is expected to be announced shortly.

