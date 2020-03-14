Eddie Hearn cautiously optimistic Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin will proceed despite coronavirus pandemic

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is cautiously optimistic the heavyweight clash between Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin will proceed as scheduled despite sporting events worldwide being shutdown in an attempt to contain the coronavirus.

Whyte 27-1 (18) is scheduled to clash with Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on May 2.

“We’ve sold over 10,000 tickets already,” said Hearn to iFL TV.

“Canelo (Alvarez) hasn’t even gone on sale yet. I don’t know what they’re thinking, but the terms are agreed (for Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders).”

The Matchroom Boxing boss admitted whether the fight goes ahead or not on the planned date won’t be a decision for him, but one determined by the British government.

And he warned other highly anticipated cards like the highly anticipated Daniel Dubois 14-0 (13) vs Joe Joyce 10-0 (9) clash at The O2 in London on April 11 and promoted by Frank Warren could be in jeopardy too.

“We’ll see where it goes. We are dictated to by the government and whatever they tell us we have to do,” Hearn continued.

“Of course, it’s [Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Joyce fight] in jeopardy, but it’s not down to me, it’s not down to Frank and it’s down to nobody other than the government to tell you what you can or can’t do.

“So everything is in jeopardy, but at the moment the better thing to say is right now we’re full steam ahead. We’re all systems go, but that can change at any moment and it’s a changing landscape.

“We’ll make sure we keep the fans up to speed every move to let you know what we’re doing. If you buy a ticket and any show is cancelled, you will get a full refund.”

