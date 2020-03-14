Jorge Capetillo shuts down claims of glove tampering in Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder fight

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Cutman Jorge Capetillo has moved to shut down rumours Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) manipulated his gloves to gain an unfair advantage over Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) in their rematch last month.

Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight championship with a dominant seventh-round knockout of the previously undefeated American last month.

“I want to explain how Tyson Fury was clean about his gloves,” Capetillo, who was in the corner for Fury’s rematch with Wilder in February, told World Boxing News.

“The commission of Nevada, when you have a championship fight, you give the glove to the commission, they are in charge of the gloves.

“You have a meeting where both fighters choose their gloves, the inspector checks the gloves, as soon as the meeting is done the fighters are ready to go.

“It’s very important to make this clear, the commission keep these gloves and bring them to the locker room until fight time.

“When the fighter is ready to put the gloves on, that’s when the commission brings the gloves to the locker room and asks what time are the fighters going to wrap, what time they are going to put the gloves on.

“And the chief trainer from both camps agree to a certain time to wrap and glove up, so there’s no time to manipulate the gloves. That’s a joke.

“To me, nothing went wrong with the gloves. Everything was clean, everything was clear.

“Even when you glove on Wilder’s trainer was there and watched how we wrapped and put the gloves on.

“Tyson Fury did the same, he sent someone to the other locker room to check Wilder’s wraps and gloves.

“There’s nothing to hide. I think this is a campaign to discredit. Everything is clean.”

