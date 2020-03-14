TwitterFacebook

Oleksandr Usyk threatens to smash Eddie Hearn if he doesn't get his title shot

14 March 2020
Usyk_champ
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) has threatened to smash Eddie Hearn if he stands in the way of his mandated shot at WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21).

The undefeated Ukrainian southpaw, who made his heavyweight debut last October with a seventh-round stoppage of late replacement Chazz Witherspoon, is the number one contender for Joshua’s WBO belt.

Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn has been spruiking a December fight between Joshua and newly crowned WBC champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) in a mouth-watering all-British showdown.

Before that fight can happen, Joshua will need to get past IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev in June while Fury is scheduled to take on Deontay Wilder in a third fight in July. Fury knocked out the previously undefeated American in seven rounds in February.

“I’m going to go find and smash Eddie Hearn because he’s talking like that,” said Usyk to Behind the Gloves.

“Of course, they’re talking about it because it’s two British guys. They’re more popular than I am here. Of course, the promotion would be a crazy, crazy idea, but I’m going to do what I need to do. I’m going to go on my road.”

The 33-year-old Usyk said he was impressed but not surprised by Fury’s one-sided beatdown of Wilder.

“I wasn’t surprised because, after the third round, I saw where it was going. Everything went where it was supposed to,” he said.

“I like the way he acts, I like the way he prepares himself, but I think everything is planned.

“A lot of people think he’s playing dummy, but everything is organised and planned. What he says about him beating me with one arm tied behind his back. I can cover my eyes, and tie one of my hands and hold one of my legs.”

