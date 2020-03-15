TwitterFacebook

Coronavirus halts another boxing event

15 March 2020
King's Promotions
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Tonight’s King’s Promotions boxing event at The Wind Creek Bethlehem Event Center has been postponed due to health concerns in regards to the Pandemic Convid-19 Coronavirus

King’s Promotions will announce a make up date very shortly and all tickets will be honored on that date.

The fight card will remain the same featuring Martino Jules taking on Anvar Yunusov as well as fights featuring Jonathan Rodriguez, Sonny Conto and Khainell Wheeler.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by King’s Promotions, are priced at $35,$50, $75 and $100, not including applicable service charges and taxes and are on sale now. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.

