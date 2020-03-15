“Fight Night In Framingham” Postponed

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

“Fight Night In Framingham”, scheduled to be held (Mar. 20) at Sheraton Framingham Hotel in Framingham, Massachusetts, has been postponed indefinitely due to growing safety and health concerns associated with the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

“We had been working with the venue very closely to insure the best possible controlled environment,” Shearns Boxing Promotions president Chuck Shearns explained, “but at this point the right thing to do is to take no chances. Health and safety are our top priorities. We have followed suit with other promoters and indefinitely postponed this event.

“This is truly a postponement for Shearns Boxing. Our intent is to reschedule this event, the first pro boxing event ever held in Framingham, as soon as there are no health issues and all restrictions are lifted, along with state sanctioning, of course, and venue availability.”

All tickets sold in advance may be refunded at point of purchase, either online at EverBrite.com, or through the individual fighters.

