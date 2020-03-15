‘I want to fight KSI – He’s a fraud !’

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Perry Howe says it will be a privilege to fight on the undercard of fellow Sheffield fighter Tommy Frank’s International Boxing Organisation (IBO) World Flyweight Title challenge against Maximino Flores on March 27, at Ponds Forge Arena.

Howe will have his third fight on the ‘world title’ show – which is broadcast live on Eurosport (SKY 410) – after drawing on his debut in November last year, before getting his first win in February. The former 2009 Royal Engineer Heavyweight Champion is now trained by Rob Riley and says he is developing all the time, and aims to show more improvements in this upcoming fight.

A lorry driver when he’s not in the ring, the 29-year-old is a colourful character who has already used his social media accounts to publicly call out Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy, as well as ‘celebrity’ boxer, KSI! Promoter Dennis Hobson likes a fighter that can sell himself, but also believes ‘The Promise’ can eventually sharpen off any rough edges and may have a title – or two – in him.

“I feel like I’m improving all the time,” explained Perry. “Since I’ve been training down at Riley’s gym, I’m getting a proper training camp, there’s a good set up and everybody is helping me out. That all definitely showed in my last fight. Every fight I’m going to get better, because I’m learning on the job.

“Ultimately, I’d love to win the British Title one day, and I want to make as much money as I can for me and my family. I don’t want to dodge anyone; I want to try and make the big fights happen. I’ve already called out Tommy Fury – I want to fight him and that KSI, because he’s a fraud!”

“He’s represented his country in the military, which is one of the reasons he’s so popular,” said Hobson. “He’s got a lovely personality. He sells himself really well too, which is so important in this boxing game. He’s having to learn very quickly because he’s raw, but he’s starting to improve. Hopefully we get another win on the 27th. Who knows, in two or three fights, it could be a Central Area Title fight for him, and that would be a massive achievement. He needs more experience though. He’s lost a weight too, his story is great, and he’ll be an inspiration to lots of people.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions presents an evening of boxing on March 27 at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena. Headlining will be Sheffield’s Tommy Frank challenging Mexico’s Maximino Flores for his International Boxing Organisation (IBO) World Flyweight Title.

Appearing on the undercard will be Sheffield’s Kane Salvin and Sufyaan Ahmed fighting for the Central Area Super Featherweight Title. Also on the bill are Rotherham’s Kash Ali and Nav Mansouri; Sheffield’s Keanen Wainwright, Perry Howe, Shakiel Thompson and Levi Smith; Castleford’s Nathan Owen; Manchester’s Adam Sircar, and Buxton’s Irvin Magno.

The show will be shown live on Eurosport (SKY 410).

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.

