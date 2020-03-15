Nathan Gorman warns against writing off Joe Joyce in Daniel Dubois bout

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Nathan Gorman says he can’t pick a winner in the upcoming Daniel Dubois 14-0 (13) versus Joe Joyce 10-0 (9) heavyweight fight.

The unbeaten British heavyweights are scheduled to meet at The O2 in London on April 11.

“It’s an exciting fight,” Gorman said. “I think it’s 50-50 and it is wrong that some people appear to be writing off Joyce for this fight.

“Don’t get me wrong. If Daniel hits him he is going to do some damage, but you have to remember Joyce is 19 stone plus and if he hits Daniel he hurts him.”

Gorman has experience with both fighters. The 23-year-old was knocked out by Dubois in five rounds last July and has also sparred plenty of rounds with Joyce over the years.

“Joyce has been competing as a high-end amateur, he is 30 plus and a man. He can fight!” said Gorman.

“I sparred with him at David Haye’s gym and also in Sheffield at the Team GB camp. He has come on leaps and bounds. We know about his size, but I was impressed with his strength and workrate for such a huge man. He is very, very fit.

“I’d imagine Joyce might be careful early on, but he is one of those fighters who can also jump all over Daniel, make it awkward and smother his space.”

Gorman praised Dubois’s trainer Martin Bowers for coming up with a good gameplan to defeat him last year.

“I knew how strong Daniel was going into the fight and he does the basics very well – the jab, the 1-2, the 1-2-hook and is good with his feet,” he said.

“Martin Bowers had a very good game plan and Daniel will need the same from him in this fight coming up.

“Credit where it’s due, Martin is a very good trainer.”

