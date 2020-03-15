Teddy Atlas: “Deontay Wilder is a spoiled brat”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Hall of Fame broadcaster Teddy Atlas has labelled Deontay Wilder a “spoiled brat”.

Wilder, 34, lost his WBC heavyweight championship to Tyson Fury by seventh-round knockout in a surprisingly one-sided fight in Las Vegas last month.

The American’s corner threw in the towel after Wilder was dropped in the third and fifth rounds and was beaten from pillar to post.

See Also

Since the loss Wilder has offered a range of reasons for the loss, including the 45-pound costume he wore to the ring taking the spring out of his legs.

Atlas said Wilder is a “bully” who relies on his dynamite right hand to win fights and has no plan B.

“Yeah, [the aura] has changed, it’s real,” he told SiriusXM Boxing.

“If you want to call it the pink elephant in the room, it’s there, it’s the truth, you do get changed. Deontay even more explicitly.

“He’s been exposed as the guy who technically doesn’t have a fight, but he can punch.

“He’s had that and it’s pulled him out of the fire many times but this time, he also showed, bringing up Tyson, I think there’s some relevance to that, he showed that he’s a bully.

“I’m not here to knock Deontay Wilder and I’m not trying to be one of these haters or mean spirited.

“But I’m just talking about it’s almost inherent that a puncher would be partly a bully because they get their way all of the time.”

Atlas added that Wilder is a “spoiled brat” when he doesn’t get his own way.

“It’s kind of like being a spoiled brat. They’re used to always getting their way,” said Atlas.

“They have the gift but there’s never an argument with a puncher.

“They always get their way but this time he didn’t get his way.”

The Wilder-Fury fight was a rematch of their controversial draw in December 2018. A third fight between the pair is expected to take place in Las Vegas in July.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.