Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu likely to go ahead on April 22

16 March 2020
Jeff-Horn-Tim-Tszyu
Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu.
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Next month’s Jeff Horn versus Tim Tszyu junior middleweight bout is set to proceed as planned at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia on April 22.

The news comes in the wake of the announcement by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison that non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people will be banned due to the spread of COVID-19.

“It is precautionary. It is getting ahead of this to ensure that we can minimise the impact on your health and [so] we can ensure with confidence the ability for people to be accessing the health services that they and their families will need,” Morrison said.

Promoters Dean Lonergan and Matt Rose said that while they will push ahead with the show, things could change between now and the fight date.

“We are still going on sale today for general admission tickets and have been on sale for corporate hospitality since Wednesday last week,” Lonergan said to WA Today.

“The fight is six weeks away and the current climate with coronavirus may change before then. Matt Rose [Tszyu’s promoter] and myself will review the situation daily, and if required to make adjustments to the current plan.

“Our view is with six weeks to go to the event, we believe the most prudent thing to do is to continue as planned and review the situation at regular intervals.

“If we need to change the date we will do so when more information is at hand. We are not like AFL or NRL, who have to make an immediate decision. We do have some time up our sleeve.

“Boxing promoters have to be nimble and flexible because fighters get injured all the time and have to pull out of fights or reschedule at short notice.

“We will make our plans now, but if we have to change them because the situation has changed then we can.”

