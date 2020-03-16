TwitterFacebook

MTK Global wish Dr. Mirko Wolf well as he leaves MTK

16 March 2020
mtk Global Logo
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Wolf has acted as MTK Global’s Head of Business Development since February 2018 and leaves the role to switch his primary focus to his passions for the Olympic and wider amateur boxing scenes.

MTK Global President Bob Yalen said: “We would like to thank Mirko for his excellent work over the last couple of years.

“Mirko has made a significant contribution to the incredible growth of this company and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

See Also

Wolf added: “I want to thank MTK Global and all its employees for making me feel so welcome. I leave behind a great team and a company that has risen high in such a short space of time.

“I’m proud of the work we’ve done in the past two years and hope the unprecedented growth of MTK Global continues. For myself, I look forward to throwing myself into a new challenge.”

Before joining the business side of boxing, Wolf enjoyed a successful career as a fighter; remaining unbeaten before hanging up the gloves in late 2006 with a record of 11-0-2, 6 KOs.

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

PBC cancels upcoming shows as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on boxing

PBC cancels upcoming shows as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc…

Teddy Atlas:

Teddy Atlas: "Deontay Wilder is a spoiled brat"

Nathan Gorman warns against writing off Joe Joyce in Daniel Dubois bout

Nathan Gorman warns against writing off Joe Joyce in Daniel…

Conor Benn reveals driving ambition ahead of March 28 ring return

Conor Benn reveals driving ambition ahead of March 28 ring…

Jorge Capetillo shuts down claims of glove tampering in Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder fight

Jorge Capetillo shuts down claims of glove tampering in Tyson…

Oleksandr Usyk threatens to smash Eddie Hearn if he doesn't get his title shot

Oleksandr Usyk threatens to smash Eddie Hearn if he doesn't…

Eddie Hearn cautiously optimistic Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin will proceed despite coronavirus pandemic

Eddie Hearn cautiously optimistic Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin will…

COVID-19 forces WBSS final between Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos to be postponed

COVID-19 forces WBSS final between Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos…

Oleksandr Usyk ready for tough test against Dereck Chisora on May 23

Oleksandr Usyk ready for tough test against Dereck Chisora on…

TOP STORIES

PBC cancels upcoming shows as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc…

PBC cancels upcoming shows as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on boxing

Premier Boxing Champions has cancelled events scheduled for March and April due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. The plan is to reschedule the shows at a later date. These shows include Luis Nery vs Aaron Alameda in Las Vegas on March 28, …

Teddy Atlas: "Deontay Wilder is a spoiled brat"

Teddy Atlas:

Hall of Fame broadcaster Teddy Atlas has labelled Deontay Wilder a “spoiled brat”. Wilder, 34, lost his WBC heavyweight championship to Tyson Fury by seventh-round knockout in a surprisingly one-sided fight in Las Vegas last month. The American…

Nathan Gorman warns against writing off Joe Joyce in Daniel…

Nathan Gorman warns against writing off Joe Joyce in Daniel Dubois bout

Nathan Gorman says he can’t pick a winner in the upcoming Daniel Dubois 14-0 (13) versus Joe Joyce 10-0 (9) heavyweight fight. The unbeaten British heavyweights are scheduled to meet at The O2 in London on April 11. “It’s an exciting fight,” Go…

Conor Benn reveals driving ambition ahead of March 28 ring…

Conor Benn reveals driving ambition ahead of March 28 ring return

Undefeated British welterweight prospect Conor Benn 16-0 (11) has opened up about his career to date ahead of his return to the ring at The O2 in London on the Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan bill on March 28. The 23-year-old son of former super middle…

Jorge Capetillo shuts down claims of glove tampering in Tyson…

Jorge Capetillo shuts down claims of glove tampering in Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder fight

Cutman Jorge Capetillo has moved to shut down rumours Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) manipulated his gloves to gain an unfair advantage over Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) in their rematch last month. Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight championship with a domin…

Oleksandr Usyk threatens to smash Eddie Hearn if he doesn't…

Oleksandr Usyk threatens to smash Eddie Hearn if he doesn't get his title shot

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) has threatened to smash Eddie Hearn if he stands in the way of his mandated shot at WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21). The undefeated Ukrainian southpaw…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US