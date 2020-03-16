MTK Global wish Dr. Mirko Wolf well as he leaves MTK

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Wolf has acted as MTK Global’s Head of Business Development since February 2018 and leaves the role to switch his primary focus to his passions for the Olympic and wider amateur boxing scenes.

MTK Global President Bob Yalen said: “We would like to thank Mirko for his excellent work over the last couple of years.

“Mirko has made a significant contribution to the incredible growth of this company and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

See Also

Wolf added: “I want to thank MTK Global and all its employees for making me feel so welcome. I leave behind a great team and a company that has risen high in such a short space of time.

“I’m proud of the work we’ve done in the past two years and hope the unprecedented growth of MTK Global continues. For myself, I look forward to throwing myself into a new challenge.”

Before joining the business side of boxing, Wolf enjoyed a successful career as a fighter; remaining unbeaten before hanging up the gloves in late 2006 with a record of 11-0-2, 6 KOs.

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.