TwitterFacebook

Oleksandr Usyk wants to enforce mandatory title fight against Anthony Joshua

16 March 2020
Oleksandr Usyk
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas has reinforced his fighter’s position that they want a shot at WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua sooner rather than later.

Joshua has been linked with a big-money fight against newly crowned WBC champion Tyson Fury in December.

Ukrainian southpaw Usyk is scheduled to face perennial contender Dereck Chisora at The O2 in London on May 23.

See Also

Klimas says Usyk, the number one contender for the WBO belt, won’t accept being sidelined for his heavyweight world title shot.

“They can’t. How can they do that?” he said to Sky Sports.

“Right now, we have to win [against Chisora], then after the mandatory fight for the WBO has to happen.

“I believe Anthony also wants this fight. Good fighters want to fight good fighters. Anthony sees a good challenge in Oleksandr and wants to go there. Everybody says Oleksandr will give Anthony problems, but Anthony believes the opposite so wants to show that he is stronger.

“In the UK would make sense – it wouldn’t make sense to go to the States with one boxer from the UK and one from Ukraine. The UK fans know Usyk.”

Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk, who works alongside Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn, said last week: “As soon as Usyk completes his task with Chisora we all expect he will face AJ.

“This island holds all the heavyweight belts so that’s why we’re here digging.

“He needs to fight a tough opponent and Chisora has good experience. We decided to go this route.”

Usyk will be risking his mandatory opportunity at Joshua by facing Chisora but his team said they never considered sitting on the sidelines.

“We didn’t want to wait for a long time, Oleksandr wants to be in the ring to get busy,” said Klimas.

“It would be a big problem to not box for a long time.”

Joshua has previously indicated he would be keen to face Usyk.

“When I’m trying to build my record, I want opponents like Usyk to say that I’ve defeated them,” he told Sky Sports.

“He uses his feet very well and positions his hands well. You can’t hit him because his feet move so well. If you do manage to catch him, [the punches] are brushing off the gloves.

“What I’d do, as I have done already, is study him – from his footwork, his hand positioning, to his openings.

“Then I’d go to former people who have faced him and find out information on how to defeat him.”

In his heavyweight debut last October, Usyk stopped late replacement Chazz Witherspoon in seven rounds.

“Usyk is a great cruiserweight, the undisputed cruiserweight champion, who has decided to move up to heavyweight to mix it with the big boys,” Joshua continued.

“He’s still exploring the division but he wants a piece of the big pie – he’s more than welcome to try to take this out of my hands.”

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Oleksandr Usyk wants to enforce mandatory title fight against Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk wants to enforce mandatory title fight against Anthony…

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu likely to go ahead on April 22

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu likely to go ahead on…

Money ruined “ghetto boy” Andy Ruiz Jr, says former trainer

Money ruined “ghetto boy” Andy Ruiz Jr, says former trainer

PBC cancels upcoming shows as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on boxing

PBC cancels upcoming shows as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc…

Teddy Atlas:

Teddy Atlas: "Deontay Wilder is a spoiled brat"

Nathan Gorman warns against writing off Joe Joyce in Daniel Dubois bout

Nathan Gorman warns against writing off Joe Joyce in Daniel…

Conor Benn reveals driving ambition ahead of March 28 ring return

Conor Benn reveals driving ambition ahead of March 28 ring…

Jorge Capetillo shuts down claims of glove tampering in Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder fight

Jorge Capetillo shuts down claims of glove tampering in Tyson…

Oleksandr Usyk threatens to smash Eddie Hearn if he doesn't get his title shot

Oleksandr Usyk threatens to smash Eddie Hearn if he doesn't…

TOP STORIES

Oleksandr Usyk wants to enforce mandatory title fight against Anthony…

Oleksandr Usyk wants to enforce mandatory title fight against Anthony Joshua

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk's manager Egis Klimas has reinforced his fighter’s position that they want a shot at WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua sooner rather than later. Joshua has been linked with…

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu likely to go ahead on…

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu likely to go ahead on April 22

Next month’s Jeff Horn versus Tim Tszyu junior middleweight bout is set to proceed as planned at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia on April 22. The news comes in the wake of the announcement by Australian Prime Minister Scot…

Money ruined “ghetto boy” Andy Ruiz Jr, says former trainer

Money ruined “ghetto boy” Andy Ruiz Jr, says former trainer

Manny Robles has claimed money ruined former WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr after his shock win over Anthony Joshua in New York last June. An overweight Ruiz Jr was comfortably outboxed by Joshua in Saudi Arabia in December. Ro…

PBC cancels upcoming shows as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc…

PBC cancels upcoming shows as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on boxing

Premier Boxing Champions has cancelled events scheduled for March and April due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. The plan is to reschedule the shows at a later date. These shows include Luis Nery vs Aaron Alameda in Las Vegas on March 28, …

Teddy Atlas: "Deontay Wilder is a spoiled brat"

Teddy Atlas:

Hall of Fame broadcaster Teddy Atlas has labelled Deontay Wilder a “spoiled brat”. Wilder, 34, lost his WBC heavyweight championship to Tyson Fury by seventh-round knockout in a surprisingly one-sided fight in Las Vegas last month. The American…

Nathan Gorman warns against writing off Joe Joyce in Daniel…

Nathan Gorman warns against writing off Joe Joyce in Daniel Dubois bout

Nathan Gorman says he can’t pick a winner in the upcoming Daniel Dubois 14-0 (13) versus Joe Joyce 10-0 (9) heavyweight fight. The unbeaten British heavyweights are scheduled to meet at The O2 in London on April 11. “It’s an exciting fight,” Go…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US