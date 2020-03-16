PBC cancels upcoming shows as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on boxing

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Premier Boxing Champions has cancelled events scheduled for March and April due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. The plan is to reschedule the shows at a later date.

These shows include Luis Nery vs Aaron Alameda in Las Vegas on March 28, Jamal James vs Thomas Dulorme in Minneapolis on April 11 and David Benavidez vs Roamer Angulo in Phoenix on April 18.

“The health and safety of the boxers, fans and those working the events are of utmost importance to us,” said Tom Brown, president of TGB Promotions and lead promoter for the cancelled shows.

“We are all disappointed and as we get more information we will address future events.”

Another cancelled show is the Matchroom Boxing USA event at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland on April 17 that was to be headlined by former 140-pound titleholders Regis Prograis and Maurice Hooker.

Cecilia Brækhus was set to defend her world welterweight titles against Jessica McCaskill, while Croatian heavyweight Filip Hrgović was lined up to fight Jerry Forrest. Olympic gold medallist Daniyar Yeleussinov was to clash with had his sights set on former unified champion Julius Indongo.

Matchroom Boxing USA is exploring alternative options around staging the event, including on a rescheduled date. Fans should visit their point of sale for ticket refunds.

Meanwhile in Berlin, Germany all events whether public or provide with over 50 people have been banned, including sporting events.

On Saturday AGON Sports and Events announced their show featuring former world champion Jack Culcay at the Bayerhalle in Wuppertal, Germany on March 21 would be moved to a studio setting inside the AGON Gym in Berlin with no spectators and the card would be live-streamed.

