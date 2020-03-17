TwitterFacebook

Andres Campos sets sights on world ratings, now holds WBA Fedebol and WBO Latino flyweight titles

17 March 2020
Andrés Campos
Photo Credit: Bucal Safe
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Andres “Crocodile” Campos moves to 9-0 and continued his excellent start to his professional career as he dominated undefeated Pedro Villegas 12-0 to retain his WBA Fedebol flyweight title whilst also capturing the WBO Latino flyweight title on the inaugural Dragon Fire Latino event in Santiago de Chile, Chile.

The event which saw the Dragon Fire Latino promotional debuts of 23 year old Cuban sensation “King” Raynel Mederos who moved to 4-0 as a professional and “The Rock” Raymond Mascarena Jr who also emerged victorious on the show presented by Tony Tolj and Nicholas “Maverick” Martinez in Chile, was main evented by fast-rising Campos who has put himself into a position that may see him challenge for global honors in the coming 12 months.

23-year-old Campos has been on fire in the pro ranks and has picked up 3 titles since linking up with Dragon Fire Boxing. Campos discussed his rapid progression under the guidance of Tony Tolj and Dragon Fire.

See Also

Campos said, “I am very grateful to my manager Tony Tolj, my promoter Nico “Maverick” Martinez everybody at Dragon Fire Boxing for guiding me in such a great way so far in my career. To win titles with the WBA and WBO is amazing and also becoming champion of my country is a great honor. So I am very grateful for the opportunities I have been given so far in the professional game.

“My last opponent Villegas was a tough opponent. He was undefeated and coming to win. I have not had it easy as a pro, I am always in real fights and that’s how I like it. If you want to be the best you have to test yourself against real fighters and I am fortunate to have been successful against real fighters.

“Now I want to continue to hopefully climb up the world ratings and put myself in a position to fight for more titles in the coming months. I want to thank the WBA and WBO for giving me opportunities to fight for their titles and I hope that I can fight for many more of them in the future.”

One of the guiding lights in Campos’ career comes in the form of Dragon Fire Boxing chief Tony Tolj who weighed in on his Chilean charge.

Tolj said, “Andres has been a joy to work with from day one. We had him over in Australia where he worked with the Moloney’s, Billel Dib and Bruno Tarimo and their trainer Angelo and we were all really impressed. He is a great kid and he is going places trust me.

“He’s hopefully going to be ranked in the world top 15 in the near future and after the COVID-19 issues are cleared up I want to continue to push him as fast as we can towards major titles as I believe he is definitely going to follow the likes of Andrew Moloney in becoming a world champion.”

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Roger Mayweather passes away at age 58

Roger Mayweather passes away at age 58

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev could be pushed back to July

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev could be pushed back to…

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce and Josh Taylor vs Apinun Khongsong latest shows to be postponed

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce and Josh Taylor vs Apinun…

David Haye doesn't rank his own boxer Dereck Chisora in the top five in the world

David Haye doesn't rank his own boxer Dereck Chisora in…

Australian boxers see local and international fights postponed in the wake of the coronavirus

Australian boxers see local and international fights postponed in the…

Oleksandr Usyk wants to enforce mandatory title fight against Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk wants to enforce mandatory title fight against Anthony…

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu likely to go ahead on April 22

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu likely to go ahead on…

Money ruined “ghetto boy” Andy Ruiz Jr, says former trainer

Money ruined “ghetto boy” Andy Ruiz Jr, says former trainer

PBC cancels upcoming shows as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on boxing

PBC cancels upcoming shows as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc…

TOP STORIES

Roger Mayweather passes away at age 58

Roger Mayweather passes away at age 58

Former WBA super featherweight and WBC junior welterweight champion Roger Mayweather has passed away at the age of 58, according to a report by TMZ. Mayweather, who fought under the moniker 'The Black Mamba', fought the best boxers of his era in h…

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev could be pushed back to…

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev could be pushed back to July

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua could see his world title defence against Kubrat Pulev moved back to June. The British champion is set to face Pulev at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London on June 20. Promoter Eddie Hearn is hoping …

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce and Josh Taylor vs Apinun…

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce and Josh Taylor vs Apinun Khongsong latest shows to be postponed

Queensberry Promotions have announced they are postponing the heavyweight clash between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce along with the homecoming fight between unified junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor and Apinun Khongsong. The decision was mad…

David Haye doesn't rank his own boxer Dereck Chisora in…

David Haye doesn't rank his own boxer Dereck Chisora in the top five in the world

Dereck Chisora's manager David Haye doesn’t rank the British heavyweight amongst the top five boxers in the world in his weight class. Chisora 32-9 (23) will meet former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) at The O2 in Londo…

Australian boxers see local and international fights postponed in the…

Australian boxers see local and international fights postponed in the wake of the coronavirus

The highly anticipated junior middleweight clash between former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) and Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) has been postponed just a day after the event was confirmed to go ahead. The fight was scheduled to take place …

Oleksandr Usyk wants to enforce mandatory title fight against Anthony…

Oleksandr Usyk wants to enforce mandatory title fight against Anthony Joshua

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk's manager Egis Klimas has reinforced his fighter’s position that they want a shot at WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua sooner rather than later. Joshua has been linked with…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US