TwitterFacebook

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev could be pushed back to July

17 March 2020
joshua-pulev (12)
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua could see his world title defence against Kubrat Pulev moved back to June.

The British champion is set to face Pulev at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London on June 20.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is hoping to push ahead with the original date but had admitted the evolving coronavirus situation could force the fight to be pushed back.

See Also

“A requirement for Anthony in his next fight, a necessity for him was to box in the UK,” said Hearn to Sky Sports. “June 20 is a long time away, it’s still in our plans. We have been speaking to Tottenham and making sure that we’re all on the same page.

“We know we have the same strategy moving forward. Obviously the Premier League decision will play a big part in a number of sports. Plans to put new dates in place and that fight as well.

“We also have Dillian Whyte due to fight Povetkin on May 2. We have Dereck Chisora due to fight Oleksandr Usyk on May 23. Anthony Joshua, June 20, and all of those events are subject to change right now.

“We hope that they won’t need to be moved, but we also understand this is constantly evolving.

“For the Anthony Joshua fight, already potential plans to move that fight back to July. We do have a potential date for that, but right now, hoping June 20 can remain the date.”

The major concern for Hearns remains the health and safety of his boxers as there may not been enough medical support available for the events.

“What the British Boxing Board of Control have said, which makes any event a complete no-no, is that we’re not sure that the right doctors and medics can be provided at these events and moreso, if there was an injury at these events, we do not know if they could receive the correct and right medical attention,” he said.

“As soon as that comes into play, it’s not even up for consideration.

“Right now, all of the fighters that have been due to box, do have another date scheduled in for the summer, and we’ve got to make sure we have that in place and hopefully we get back up and running as soon as possible.”

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Roger Mayweather passes away at age 58

Roger Mayweather passes away at age 58

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev could be pushed back to July

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev could be pushed back to…

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce and Josh Taylor vs Apinun Khongsong latest shows to be postponed

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce and Josh Taylor vs Apinun…

David Haye doesn't rank his own boxer Dereck Chisora in the top five in the world

David Haye doesn't rank his own boxer Dereck Chisora in…

Australian boxers see local and international fights postponed in the wake of the coronavirus

Australian boxers see local and international fights postponed in the…

Oleksandr Usyk wants to enforce mandatory title fight against Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk wants to enforce mandatory title fight against Anthony…

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu likely to go ahead on April 22

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu likely to go ahead on…

Money ruined “ghetto boy” Andy Ruiz Jr, says former trainer

Money ruined “ghetto boy” Andy Ruiz Jr, says former trainer

PBC cancels upcoming shows as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on boxing

PBC cancels upcoming shows as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc…

TOP STORIES

Roger Mayweather passes away at age 58

Roger Mayweather passes away at age 58

Former WBA super featherweight and WBC junior welterweight champion Roger Mayweather has passed away at the age of 58, according to a report by TMZ. Mayweather, who fought under the moniker 'The Black Mamba', fought the best boxers of his era in h…

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev could be pushed back to…

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev could be pushed back to July

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua could see his world title defence against Kubrat Pulev moved back to June. The British champion is set to face Pulev at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London on June 20. Promoter Eddie Hearn is hoping …

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce and Josh Taylor vs Apinun…

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce and Josh Taylor vs Apinun Khongsong latest shows to be postponed

Queensberry Promotions have announced they are postponing the heavyweight clash between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce along with the homecoming fight between unified junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor and Apinun Khongsong. The decision was mad…

David Haye doesn't rank his own boxer Dereck Chisora in…

David Haye doesn't rank his own boxer Dereck Chisora in the top five in the world

Dereck Chisora's manager David Haye doesn’t rank the British heavyweight amongst the top five boxers in the world in his weight class. Chisora 32-9 (23) will meet former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) at The O2 in Londo…

Australian boxers see local and international fights postponed in the…

Australian boxers see local and international fights postponed in the wake of the coronavirus

The highly anticipated junior middleweight clash between former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) and Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) has been postponed just a day after the event was confirmed to go ahead. The fight was scheduled to take place …

Oleksandr Usyk wants to enforce mandatory title fight against Anthony…

Oleksandr Usyk wants to enforce mandatory title fight against Anthony Joshua

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk's manager Egis Klimas has reinforced his fighter’s position that they want a shot at WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua sooner rather than later. Joshua has been linked with…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US