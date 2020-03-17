Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev could be pushed back to July

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua could see his world title defence against Kubrat Pulev moved back to June.

The British champion is set to face Pulev at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London on June 20.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is hoping to push ahead with the original date but had admitted the evolving coronavirus situation could force the fight to be pushed back.

“A requirement for Anthony in his next fight, a necessity for him was to box in the UK,” said Hearn to Sky Sports. “June 20 is a long time away, it’s still in our plans. We have been speaking to Tottenham and making sure that we’re all on the same page.

“We know we have the same strategy moving forward. Obviously the Premier League decision will play a big part in a number of sports. Plans to put new dates in place and that fight as well.

“We also have Dillian Whyte due to fight Povetkin on May 2. We have Dereck Chisora due to fight Oleksandr Usyk on May 23. Anthony Joshua, June 20, and all of those events are subject to change right now.

“We hope that they won’t need to be moved, but we also understand this is constantly evolving.

“For the Anthony Joshua fight, already potential plans to move that fight back to July. We do have a potential date for that, but right now, hoping June 20 can remain the date.”

The major concern for Hearns remains the health and safety of his boxers as there may not been enough medical support available for the events.

“What the British Boxing Board of Control have said, which makes any event a complete no-no, is that we’re not sure that the right doctors and medics can be provided at these events and moreso, if there was an injury at these events, we do not know if they could receive the correct and right medical attention,” he said.

“As soon as that comes into play, it’s not even up for consideration.

“Right now, all of the fighters that have been due to box, do have another date scheduled in for the summer, and we’ve got to make sure we have that in place and hopefully we get back up and running as soon as possible.”

