Covid-19: Hennessy Sports Announcement

Hennessy Sports has today postponed for the foreseeable future its forthcoming events following a directive from the British Boxing Board of Control that all tournaments under it’s jurisdiction are cancelled after the announcement by the Prime Minister yesterday on the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The two scheduled events affected are:

Saturday 28th March at the Coventry Skydome headlined by Shakan Pitters versus Chad Sugden for the British Light-Heavyweight Championship

Saturday 25th April at the National Sports Centre, Crystal Palace, headline by Samir Ziani versus Alex Dilmaghani for the European Super-Featherweight Championship

Promoter Mick Hennessy will reschedule the events at the safest and earliest opportunity subject to the BBBofC, government and medical advice and conditions at the time.

Hennessy said, “The outbreak of Covid-19 is an unprecedented situation affecting everyone around the world. Above all, the health and welfare of the boxers, staff, event contractors and fans is our priority and we have taken this action following direction from the BBBofC and the government,”

“We are closely liaising with the Board, our broadcaster, managers, boxers and sponsors to reschedule both events when it is safe to do so.”

Full ticket refunds are available for both events. To obtain a refund, please refer to your original point of purchase.

