TwitterFacebook

Covid-19: Hennessy Sports Announcement

17 March 2020
Hennessy Promotions
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Hennessy Sports has today postponed for the foreseeable future its forthcoming events following a directive from the British Boxing Board of Control that all tournaments under it’s jurisdiction are cancelled after the announcement by the Prime Minister yesterday on the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The two scheduled events affected are:

Saturday 28th March at the Coventry Skydome headlined by Shakan Pitters versus Chad Sugden for the British Light-Heavyweight Championship

See Also

Saturday 25th April at the National Sports Centre, Crystal Palace, headline by Samir Ziani versus Alex Dilmaghani for the European Super-Featherweight Championship

Promoter Mick Hennessy will reschedule the events at the safest and earliest opportunity subject to the BBBofC, government and medical advice and conditions at the time.

Hennessy said, “The outbreak of Covid-19 is an unprecedented situation affecting everyone around the world. Above all, the health and welfare of the boxers, staff, event contractors and fans is our priority and we have taken this action following direction from the BBBofC and the government,”

“We are closely liaising with the Board, our broadcaster, managers, boxers and sponsors to reschedule both events when it is safe to do so.”

Full ticket refunds are available for both events. To obtain a refund, please refer to your original point of purchase.

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

David Haye doesn't rank his own boxer Dereck Chisora in the top five in the world

David Haye doesn't rank his own boxer Dereck Chisora in…

Australian boxers see local and international fights postponed in the wake of the coronavirus

Australian boxers see local and international fights postponed in the…

Oleksandr Usyk wants to enforce mandatory title fight against Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk wants to enforce mandatory title fight against Anthony…

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu likely to go ahead on April 22

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu likely to go ahead on…

Money ruined “ghetto boy” Andy Ruiz Jr, says former trainer

Money ruined “ghetto boy” Andy Ruiz Jr, says former trainer

PBC cancels upcoming shows as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on boxing

PBC cancels upcoming shows as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc…

Teddy Atlas:

Teddy Atlas: "Deontay Wilder is a spoiled brat"

Nathan Gorman warns against writing off Joe Joyce in Daniel Dubois bout

Nathan Gorman warns against writing off Joe Joyce in Daniel…

Conor Benn reveals driving ambition ahead of March 28 ring return

Conor Benn reveals driving ambition ahead of March 28 ring…

TOP STORIES

David Haye doesn't rank his own boxer Dereck Chisora in…

David Haye doesn't rank his own boxer Dereck Chisora in the top five in the world

Dereck Chisora's manager David Haye doesn’t rank the British heavyweight amongst the top five boxers in the world in his weight class. Chisora 32-9 (23) will meet former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) at The O2 in Londo…

Australian boxers see local and international fights postponed in the…

Australian boxers see local and international fights postponed in the wake of the coronavirus

The highly anticipated junior middleweight clash between former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) and Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) has been postponed just a day after the event was confirmed to go ahead. The fight was scheduled to take place …

Oleksandr Usyk wants to enforce mandatory title fight against Anthony…

Oleksandr Usyk wants to enforce mandatory title fight against Anthony Joshua

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk's manager Egis Klimas has reinforced his fighter’s position that they want a shot at WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua sooner rather than later. Joshua has been linked with…

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu likely to go ahead on…

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu likely to go ahead on April 22

Next month’s Jeff Horn versus Tim Tszyu junior middleweight bout is set to proceed as planned at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia on April 22. The news comes in the wake of the announcement by Australian Prime Minister Scot…

Money ruined “ghetto boy” Andy Ruiz Jr, says former trainer

Money ruined “ghetto boy” Andy Ruiz Jr, says former trainer

Manny Robles has claimed money ruined former WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr after his shock win over Anthony Joshua in New York last June. An overweight Ruiz Jr was comfortably outboxed by Joshua in Saudi Arabia in December. Ro…

PBC cancels upcoming shows as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc…

PBC cancels upcoming shows as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on boxing

Premier Boxing Champions has cancelled events scheduled for March and April due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. The plan is to reschedule the shows at a later date. These shows include Luis Nery vs Aaron Alameda in Las Vegas on March 28, …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US