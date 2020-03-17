Covid-19: Matchroom Boxing postpone all events in March and April

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Following advice from the Government and the BBBoC relating to COVID-19, Matchroom Boxing have postponed all events scheduled to be taking place in March and April, including David Avanesyan vs. Josh Kelly at The O2 in London on March 28, Lewis Ritson vs. Miguel Vazquez at the Utilita Arena Newcastle on April 4 and Terri Harper vs. Natasha Jonas at the Doncaster Dome on April 24.

Fights scheduled to take place on the Avanesyan vs. Kelly show will be merged into future cards, with ticket refunds for March 28 available at the original point of purchase. Ritson’s clash with Vazquez has been rescheduled to Saturday June 27th, while Harper’s all-British World Title showdown with Jonas has also been rescheduled to June, with a date to be confirmed shortly. Tickets will be valid for these rescheduled dates or refunds will be available from your point of purchase. Further events may also be subject to change.

The health and safety of the boxers, staff, event contractors and fans involved with our events is the top priority for Matchroom Boxing and we thank everyone for their understanding. We look forward to bringing world class boxing events back to these shores as soon as it is safe to do so.

Our thoughts are with everybody affected by the COVID-19 outbreak at this difficult time.

