TwitterFacebook

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce and Josh Taylor vs Apinun Khongsong latest shows to be postponed

17 March 2020
dubois-joyce (8)
Joe Joyce and Daniel Dubois.
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Queensberry Promotions have announced they are postponing the heavyweight clash between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce along with the homecoming fight between unified junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor and Apinun Khongsong.

The decision was made following advice from the government and the British Boxing Board of Control in relation to containing the coronavirus.

“Following the guidelines and advisory measures announced by both the Government and The British Boxing Board of Control, Queensberry Promotions feel it would be inappropriate to proceed with any forthcoming Boxing promotions in front of live audiences during April and May,” Queensberry Promotions said in a statement.

See Also

“The Coronavirus situation is evolving rapidly and we will continue to follow the Government’s guidelines to ensure the Health and Safety of the paying public, staff and the participants.

“Regarding the two events we currently have on sale, we can confirm the following: The ‘Seek and Destroy’ Event being headlined by Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce on April 11 at the O2 Arena has now been rescheduled to Saturday July 11, still at the O2 Arena. Tickets will remain valid for the new date, however people who cannot attend the new date can obtain a refund from their original point of purchase.

“World Champion Josh Taylor’s homecoming, scheduled for May 2 at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow will no longer take place on this date. Refunds are available from the point of purchase. We are currently working with the SSE Hydro, Top Rank and MTK Global to identify a suitable alternative date to reschedule the event for the Scottish fans.

“Queensberry Promotions and Top Rank have already reached agreement for Carl Frampton to challenge Jamel Herring for the WBO World Super-Featherweight Championship in Belfast in June.

“This event was due to be announced this week. At this moment in time, we are still hopeful of being able to stage this event in June, however, we will monitor the ever-changing landscape surrounding the Covid-19 Pandemic. Details of the date, venue and location will be announced in due course.”

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Roger Mayweather passes away at age 58

Roger Mayweather passes away at age 58

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev could be pushed back to July

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev could be pushed back to…

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce and Josh Taylor vs Apinun Khongsong latest shows to be postponed

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce and Josh Taylor vs Apinun…

David Haye doesn't rank his own boxer Dereck Chisora in the top five in the world

David Haye doesn't rank his own boxer Dereck Chisora in…

Australian boxers see local and international fights postponed in the wake of the coronavirus

Australian boxers see local and international fights postponed in the…

Oleksandr Usyk wants to enforce mandatory title fight against Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk wants to enforce mandatory title fight against Anthony…

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu likely to go ahead on April 22

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu likely to go ahead on…

Money ruined “ghetto boy” Andy Ruiz Jr, says former trainer

Money ruined “ghetto boy” Andy Ruiz Jr, says former trainer

PBC cancels upcoming shows as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on boxing

PBC cancels upcoming shows as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc…

TOP STORIES

Roger Mayweather passes away at age 58

Roger Mayweather passes away at age 58

Former WBA super featherweight and WBC junior welterweight champion Roger Mayweather has passed away at the age of 58, according to a report by TMZ. Mayweather, who fought under the moniker 'The Black Mamba', fought the best boxers of his era in h…

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev could be pushed back to…

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev could be pushed back to July

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua could see his world title defence against Kubrat Pulev moved back to June. The British champion is set to face Pulev at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London on June 20. Promoter Eddie Hearn is hoping …

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce and Josh Taylor vs Apinun…

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce and Josh Taylor vs Apinun Khongsong latest shows to be postponed

Queensberry Promotions have announced they are postponing the heavyweight clash between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce along with the homecoming fight between unified junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor and Apinun Khongsong. The decision was mad…

David Haye doesn't rank his own boxer Dereck Chisora in…

David Haye doesn't rank his own boxer Dereck Chisora in the top five in the world

Dereck Chisora's manager David Haye doesn’t rank the British heavyweight amongst the top five boxers in the world in his weight class. Chisora 32-9 (23) will meet former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) at The O2 in Londo…

Australian boxers see local and international fights postponed in the…

Australian boxers see local and international fights postponed in the wake of the coronavirus

The highly anticipated junior middleweight clash between former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) and Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) has been postponed just a day after the event was confirmed to go ahead. The fight was scheduled to take place …

Oleksandr Usyk wants to enforce mandatory title fight against Anthony…

Oleksandr Usyk wants to enforce mandatory title fight against Anthony Joshua

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk's manager Egis Klimas has reinforced his fighter’s position that they want a shot at WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua sooner rather than later. Joshua has been linked with…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US