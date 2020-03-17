Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce and Josh Taylor vs Apinun Khongsong latest shows to be postponed

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Queensberry Promotions have announced they are postponing the heavyweight clash between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce along with the homecoming fight between unified junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor and Apinun Khongsong.

The decision was made following advice from the government and the British Boxing Board of Control in relation to containing the coronavirus.

“Following the guidelines and advisory measures announced by both the Government and The British Boxing Board of Control, Queensberry Promotions feel it would be inappropriate to proceed with any forthcoming Boxing promotions in front of live audiences during April and May,” Queensberry Promotions said in a statement.

“The Coronavirus situation is evolving rapidly and we will continue to follow the Government’s guidelines to ensure the Health and Safety of the paying public, staff and the participants.

“Regarding the two events we currently have on sale, we can confirm the following: The ‘Seek and Destroy’ Event being headlined by Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce on April 11 at the O2 Arena has now been rescheduled to Saturday July 11, still at the O2 Arena. Tickets will remain valid for the new date, however people who cannot attend the new date can obtain a refund from their original point of purchase.

“World Champion Josh Taylor’s homecoming, scheduled for May 2 at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow will no longer take place on this date. Refunds are available from the point of purchase. We are currently working with the SSE Hydro, Top Rank and MTK Global to identify a suitable alternative date to reschedule the event for the Scottish fans.

“Queensberry Promotions and Top Rank have already reached agreement for Carl Frampton to challenge Jamel Herring for the WBO World Super-Featherweight Championship in Belfast in June.

“This event was due to be announced this week. At this moment in time, we are still hopeful of being able to stage this event in June, however, we will monitor the ever-changing landscape surrounding the Covid-19 Pandemic. Details of the date, venue and location will be announced in due course.”

