David Haye doesn’t rank his own boxer Dereck Chisora in the top five in the world

17 March 2020
chisora-haye
Dereck Chisora and David Haye.
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dereck Chisora’s manager David Haye doesn’t rank the British heavyweight amongst the top five boxers in the world in his weight class.

Chisora 32-9 (23) will meet former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 17-0 (13) at The O2 in London, England on May 23.

Sky Sports asked Haye to rank his top five heavyweights and he was brutally honest in his response.

“Chisora isn’t in it now. He has to beat Usyk first,” said Haye, who won three world championships at 200-pounds before claiming the WBA ‘regular’ title at heavyweight.

“I know Chisora belongs there but nobody else does yet – that’s just my biased opinion as his manager.

“If he wins against Usyk that significantly puts him in the top five and gets him a chance to fight Anthony Joshua.

“Can you imagine Joshua vs Chisora? Absolutely huge. Business is business and Chisora is a businessman. He wants the big accolades, the history, his name up in lights.

“No 5 is because Oleksandr Usyk was significantly better than any other cruiserweight you’ve got to go into [the heavyweight rankings] at this level.

“If you move up in weight as the undisputed champion, of course you go into the top five. It’s the natural thing to do and I understand the WBO have made him the mandatory challenger to the heavyweight title, because he is so good.

“No 4? Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin are up there, for sure. We’ll work that out [on May 2 live on Sky Sports Box Office]. I think Whyte will win by knockout, it’s the perfect fight for him. Povetkin will be right in Whyte’s face but anybody that does that will realise he’s solid.

“No 3 is Deontay Wilder. Maybe this is as good as it gets for Wilder, or maybe not. Maybe his fight against Fury was like Anthony Joshua’s first fight with Andy Ruiz Jr. It happens, so you can’t write Wilder off. He has wins over good fighters like Luis Ortiz.

“No 2 is very, very close behind No 1 and is Anthony Joshua but only because he has a blemish on his record. That’s the only reason.

“Joshua has only lost to Andy Ruiz Jr and rectified that in the rematch.

“No 1 is Tyson Fury!”

