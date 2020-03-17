March Mayhem & Telford Takeover Postponed

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

It is with regret BCB Promotions announce that our March Mayhem show, scheduled to take place next Saturday at Walsall Town Hall, and our Telford Takeover show, scheduled for 4th April, have been postponed.

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to unprecedented decisions made both globally and domestically that have affected all areas of our life and impacted professional sport.

This hasn’t been an easy to decision to make.

The shows will be rescheduled as soon as events allow. Tickets are refundable from the point of purchase.

The British Boxing Board of Control have issued a two-week blanket closure of all non televised events. The BBBoC will reassess in April and we will look at our other scheduled April shows in due course.

Please understand this is an ever-changing landscape.

