MTK Global partners with revolutionary KO8 Fitness

17 March 2020
mtk Global Logo
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Some of MTK Global’s leading names such as world champions Billy Joe Saunders and Josh Taylor plus UFC superstar Darren Till have already utilised the top-level facilities at KO8 Fitness; a front-runner in functional and versatile training.

With many other high-class athletes set for sessions and a rapidly-expanding customer base within the wider public, MTK Global is excited by uniting with a company whose slogan is simply: ‘We train where we want.’

MTK Global CEO Sandra Vaughan said: “This is another excellent business move and we look forward to working alongside another top team in KO8 Fitness.

“We strive to work with the very best in all industries and we firmly believe KO8 are just that – the very best in their field. Their suspension training products

“All the feedback we’ve had from our fighters who have used the gym has been fantastic and we know this is a complex going places so the announcement of this deal represents a coup for both parties.”

KO8 Fitness spokesperson Sean Clancy said: “All at KO8 Fitness are so excited to be working with the biggest business in the world of boxing, MTK Global.

“We’ve been proud to host several of the planet’s leading fighters here already and with this partnership now set in stone, no doubt we can expect a lot more alongside the increasing demand from everyday people looking to lead healthier lifestyles.

“It’s great to be on board with the best team in combat sports and we know as one we can move forward to ensure everyone enjoys the best experience possible at our new KO8 facility. The future is bright.”

To follow the continuing rise of KO8 Fitness and browse its unique range of products that are continuing to change the game of fitness, visit ko8.fitness and use code KO8XMTK for a discount.

