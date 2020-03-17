TwitterFacebook

Queensberry Promotions issue statement Mail On Sunday’s Tyson Fury article

17 March 2020
Frank Warren
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

In light of a recent article published in the Mail On Sunday regarding Tyson Fury, hall of fame promoter Frank Warren on behalf of Queensberry Promotions has the following statement to make:

“The farmer making these outrageous allegations sent me a letter last October, full of errors and basically telling me he had committed perjury by signing statements under oath and lying. When I called him, he asked for money. I told him to clear off and get in contact with UKAD. He chose not to speak to UKAD but instead speak to a newspaper.

How anybody can take this man seriously is beyond belief. Tyson has never met this man in his life. What a load of rubbish. We’ll leave this with UKAD to look into and don’t expect it to go any further.

It looks like while the football season has been paused, there’s nothing to write about and silly season has instead commenced.“

