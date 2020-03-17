Roger Mayweather passes away at age 58

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBA super featherweight and WBC junior welterweight champion Roger Mayweather has passed away at the age of 58, according to a report by TMZ.

Mayweather, who fought under the moniker ‘The Black Mamba’, fought the best boxers of his era in his 72-fight pro career, including Julio Cesar Chavez, Pernell Whitaker and Kostya Tszyu. He retired in 1999 with a record of 59-13 (35).

Mayweather forged a successful career as a trainer after hanging up the gloves and was integral in the career of his nephew Floyd Mayweather Jr. He trained the undefeated pound-for-pound great for his pro debut in 1996 until Floyd Sr was released from prison and took over head trainer duties.

See Also

Mayweather reunited with his nephew in 2000 and established one of the most successful fighter-trainer partnerships for the next 12 years, guiding the younger Mayweather to multiple world championships across a range of weight classes as he became a pay-per-view superstar.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan native was reportedly suffering from ill-health in recent years including diabetes.

Roger had been in declining health for years. In fact, Floyd opened up about Roger’s health back in 2015 and blamed boxing for damaging his brain.

Floyd Jr spoke about his uncle’s health issues in 2015, blaming his extended boxing career spanning 18 years for damaging his brain.

“My uncle Roger Mayweather has lost a lot of memory from the sport of boxing,” Floyd said. “He’s only in his 50s, but it seems like he’s an old man in his 80s.”

The news of Mayweather’s passing will come as a blow to Floyd Jr, who lost the mother of his three children Josie Harris last week.

The 40-year-old Harris was found unresponsive in her car. Paramedics arrived and performed CPR but were unable to revive her.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.