Troy Williamson to defend European title in Glasgow, May 2

Darlington’s undefeated, IBF European Super welterweight champion, Troy ‘Trojan’ Williamson, 14-0-1 (11), took on board some unexpected advice recently when talking, albeit briefly, about his upcoming defence with non-other than Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather Jnr, 50-0 (27).

Trojan, who was attending an event at the Tyne Theatre & Opera House in Newcastle, took the opportunity to chat boxing with the undefeated American great during the VIP meet & greet at the Goldstar Promotions/Newcastle Legends event.

Having claimed the IBF strap with a late, tenth round stoppage win over Italian Dario Socci at London’s Copper Box late last year, Troy, who’ll defend the title in early May in Glasgow, exchanged pleasantries with one of the greats of the sweet science, the following exchange taking place between the two –

@floydmayweather – So tell me again how you gonna beat this dude ass May 2nd

@troywilliamson_1 – I’m gunna go out there demand centre of the ring, hit him with a solid jab, break him down over the rounds, then take him out in the second half of the fight

@floydmayweather WOOOOO I like that champ…..

And alongside Coach Craig Carney, and strength-work with Andrew Burton, Williamson has the tools at hand to see him through his next challenge, the Darlington fighter unwilling to change a thing in camp as the road to success continues to gain momentum.

“If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it,” exclaimed Williamson, using that age old adage to effect.

“That’s how it’ll be, everything in camp will remain the same, why should we change it.

“Craig, who I’ve been with since my early pro career, he’s very good and knowledgeable, studies boxing quite a lot and is always learning, people notice that and it’s of great benefit to me.”

It has been that valuable insight afforded by Carney that has helped the Darlington fighter both progress, and remain both undefeated, and grounded, during a pro career which began in Edinburgh in October 2016; that was against Bulgarian journeyman, Borislav Zankov.

Troy’s career has come a long way since then, the Trojan finally getting an overdue title shot last year against Socci, then taking care of business in a ticking over contest earlier this against Daniel Urbanski.

Opposing Socci for the European strap was a challenge for Williamson, the Italian, a former IBF Intercontinental welterweight challenger himself, providing a stern test. It was one that he would take hold of both hands, rise to, and eventually come out on top.

Just shy of going the distance, Williamson would claim the title in 115 seconds of the tenth, and final round, he said looking back at that night in London that: ““He (Socci) was a tough opponent but I knew he was tiring the longer the fight progressed.

“I was also way ahead on the cards so I just had to finish the contest strongly, and cleanly.

“Although he (Socci) was a last minute opponent for me,” Troy had seen a number of quality operators withdraw in the build-up to the contest, “he’ll have been in the gym and ready for a ten round fight.”

Now, and after dismantling Urbanksi inside two rounds at the Eagle Community Arena in Newcastle, Troy giving up some sizeable weight to the Pole for a contest that was scheduled for 11st 4, his opponent tipping the scales at 12st 1, it’s onto his maiden defence in Glasgow.

The SSE Hydro in Glasgow will be the stage for Josh Taylor’s WBA Super World Super lightweight and IBF World Super lightweight clash with Thailand’s Apinun Khongsong as well as Try Williamson’s IBF European Super lightweight clash with Northern Ireland’s Steven Donnelly, 9-0 (4).

Troy added: “That’s all I’m thinking about now for the next six weeks or so.

“I’m very confident of winning, and doing so in style and this is a big step up as well, for both of us; although he’s got good amateur experience, the pros is a completely different ballgame.”

Co-headlining at the SSE Hydro, Glasgow, on Saturday 2 May, alongside Josh Taylor vs. Apinun Khongsong (WBA Super World Super lightweight and IBF World Super lightweight), Troy Williamson defends his IBF European Super welterweight title against Steven Donnelly.

Anyone interested in sponsoring Troy, or to purchase tickets for the Glasgow show, call 07496355999.

