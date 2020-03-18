Andrew Moloney wants Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez in 2020

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA ‘regular’ super flyweight champion Andrew ‘The Monster’ Moloney 21-0 (14) is targeting a shot at full WBA champion Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez 49-2 (41) this year.

The 29-year-old Australian was scheduled to defend the belt he won against Elton Dharry in his last fight in November against an opponent to be named at the Osage Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma on April 17 before the fight was cancelled due to COVID-19.

A victory would have likely led to a shot at the little Nicaraguan master.

“Yes, that is the plan. The WBA has said that I will face Chocolatito as long as I win my next fight and that is definitely the fight I want,” Moloney told Fightnews.

Gonzalez, 32, looked in fine form as he knocked out former champion Kal Yafai in nine rounds last month but Moloney says he isn’t daunted by the prospect of facing one of the best boxers on the planet.

“Every fighter makes mistakes. No fighter is perfect,” he said.

“Yes, Chocolatito is a great fighter but I believe I know how to beat him and I’m confident that I can do this when we face each other.”

Moloney says he rates WBC champion Juan Francisco Estrada 40-3 (27) as the number one fighter at 115-pounds right now.

“Estrada is considered the best in the division at the moment and that’s where I want to be,” he said. “He has been beaten so yes, of course he is beatable.”

IBF titleholder Jerwin Ancajas is another potential opponent as both boxers are promoted by Top Rank.

“I believe there has been some talk of this and that is definitely a fight that excites me,” Moloney said.

“I believe in my ability and I work extremely hard so of course I believe I can win this fight. I’m sure it won’t be too long before this fight happens.”

