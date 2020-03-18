Floyd Mayweather Jr pays touching tribute to Roger Mayweather

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Floyd Mayweather Jr has paid a touching tribute to his uncle Roger Mayweather who passed away on Tuesday after battling declining health in recent years. He was 58.

Mayweather fought 72 times in his 18-year professional career winning world titles at super featherweight and junior welterweight while compiling a 59-13 (35) record.

After his retirement from the ring he began training his nephew who went on to become one of the biggest stars of the sport in the modern era.

“My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring,” said Mayweather, who also mourning the loss of the mother of his three children Josie Harris last week.

“Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing. Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years and now he can finally rest in peace.

“Roger meant the world to me, my father Floyd Sr, my uncle Jeff, our whole family, everyone in and around the Mayweather Boxing Gym and the entire boxing world. It is a terrible loss for all of us.

“We are thankful for all the love and well-wishes we have already received as word travelled about Roger’s passing.

“It helps me to see that he was able to touch so many people through his life in boxing, because he gave so much to the sport which was his first and longtime love.”

Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, said the entire organisation was saddened by the loss.

“This is a sad day for the Mayweather Promotions family because that is truly what Roger was to us,” he said.

“On top of being a phenomenal fighter in his own career, Roger was one of the most essential parts of guiding Floyd to the incredible career he had in becoming the best ever.

“We hope you keep Floyd and the entire Mayweather family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”

