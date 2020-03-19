TwitterFacebook

Another Golden Boy show cancelled due to Covid-19

19 March 2020
Golden Boy
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

In compliance with Riverside County’s ordinance banning large public gatherings due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the April 25 Kovalev vs. Barrera card at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino has been cancelled.

“Whether it’s in Riverside County or Los Angeles County, it is clear that we must take every precaution to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “We lament the hardship this has caused for our fighters, partners, employees and state officials, and we look forward to providing better news in the coming weeks.”

“The health of our guests and Golden Boy’s athletes is our top priority,” Paul Ryan, General Manager of Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. “This week we’ve seen professional sports leagues err on the side of caution, from the NBA and college basketball to the PGA and Major League Baseball, and we’re doing the same. It’s the right thing to do, and we look forward to having another stellar Golden Boy card here in the future.”

A new date for Golden Boy Boxing at Fantasy Springs will be announced as soon as is reasonably possible.

