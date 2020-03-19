TwitterFacebook

Brian Cannady Jr ready to set the bantamweight division on fire as he improved to 10-0

19 March 2020
Brian Cannady Jr
Write For Us
Chris Glover

Chris Glover - Originally from Liverpool, now living in New York. Journalism and Politics Graduate from University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. Professional Boxer and PR Specialist at The Trinity Group.

Follow Chris Glover on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Florida’s Brian Cannady Jr is putting the bantamweight division on notice, as the 5ft 10, 118 pounder recorded his second first-round stoppage in as many outings last weekend in Tampa.

Cannady Jr who his guided by Life Lane Group and Oddsox chief Ryan Rickey, has begun to standout as a classy counter puncher that carries scary power, with the Fort Myers native continuously producing hard hitting performances.

Cannady Jr opened up about his latest victory and hopes for 2020. He said, “Firstly I want to thank God, my training team Team Willis and management team led by Ryan Rickey who has really been a blessing in my career. I am very happy with how everything is going and grateful on how my career is going.

See Also

“I was really happy with my last performance and I am starting to show I don’t just carry real power but I have skills too. My knockouts have come from counter punching, which is an art in itself. That’s how I’ve been winning and I’m very happy that I’m showing people I have many sides to my game.”

Cannady Jr looks to have a big 2020 ahead of him, with some big opportunities lined up for the 23-year-old, as many leading promoters sniff around the southern standout. ‘Big Cannon’ along with manager Ryan Rickey discussed their ideals for the remainder of 2020.

Cannady Jr said, “I’d like to keep on getting tests in the ring and hopefully win a couple of titles. I believe I am ready for titles and I want to put on some exciting performances for titles, hopefully on television too. I trust my manager Ryan Rickey to get me the right fights at the right time as he has guided me perfectly so far.”

Cannady Jr’s manager Ryan Rickey also commented, “I believe Brian has been fantastic so far as a professional and I believe we are at the time we can begin to push him towards titles. I’d love to get him a world youth title and showcase him on a televised show somewhere and I believe that this is a reality for 2020.”

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says boxing was his life

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says…

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims closely

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims…

Kell Brook warns Josh Kelly he is in for a tough fight against David Avanesyan

Kell Brook warns Josh Kelly he is in for a…

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s punching power “ain’t so bad”

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s punching power “ain’t so bad”

Billy Joe Saunders expected to face Canelo Alvarez in the summer

Billy Joe Saunders expected to face Canelo Alvarez in the…

Floyd Mayweather Jr pays touching tribute to Roger Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr pays touching tribute to Roger Mayweather

Andrew Moloney wants Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez in 2020

Andrew Moloney wants Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez in 2020

Roger Mayweather passes away at age 58

Roger Mayweather passes away at age 58

TOP STORIES

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

IBF and WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) is confident that he will eventually meet WBO counterpart Terence Crawford 36-0 (27) within the next year or so. The fight would pit two of the world’s best southpaws against each other i…

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says…

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says boxing was his life

Floyd Mayweather Jr has eulogised his uncle Roger Mayweather, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 58. Roger Mayweather was influential in shaping Mayweather Jr’s career, training him in his early days as a pro while Floyd Sr was servin…

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims…

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims closely

WBC number one contender Dillian Whyte should be watching developments closely in the ongoing Tyson Fury drugs saga, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. Farmer Martin Carefoot had previously said he sold uncastrated wild boar meat to WBC champion F…

Kell Brook warns Josh Kelly he is in for a…

Kell Brook warns Josh Kelly he is in for a tough fight against David Avanesyan

Kell Brook has warned Josh Kelly 10-0-1 (6) that he will need to be prepared for a tough challenge against upcoming opponent David Avanesyan 26-3-1 (14). Kelly is expected to challenge for Avanesyan's European welterweight title after later this y…

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s punching power “ain’t so bad”

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s punching power “ain’t so bad”

Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) has laughed off the punching prowess of Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41), saying the American knockout artist’s power “ain’t so bad”. “I’ve felt the power (of Deonaty Wilder)," the newly minted WBC heavyweight champion told Boxing…

Billy Joe Saunders expected to face Canelo Alvarez in the…

Billy Joe Saunders expected to face Canelo Alvarez in the summer

Promoter Eddie Hearn is confident that Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) will still get his shot at Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) even if the fight doesn’t take place until the summer. WBO super middleweight champion Saunders was expected to face w…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US