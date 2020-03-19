Brian Cannady Jr ready to set the bantamweight division on fire as he improved to 10-0

Chris Glover - Originally from Liverpool, now living in New York. Journalism and Politics Graduate from University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. Professional Boxer and PR Specialist at The Trinity Group.

Florida’s Brian Cannady Jr is putting the bantamweight division on notice, as the 5ft 10, 118 pounder recorded his second first-round stoppage in as many outings last weekend in Tampa.

Cannady Jr who his guided by Life Lane Group and Oddsox chief Ryan Rickey, has begun to standout as a classy counter puncher that carries scary power, with the Fort Myers native continuously producing hard hitting performances.

Cannady Jr opened up about his latest victory and hopes for 2020. He said, “Firstly I want to thank God, my training team Team Willis and management team led by Ryan Rickey who has really been a blessing in my career. I am very happy with how everything is going and grateful on how my career is going.

“I was really happy with my last performance and I am starting to show I don’t just carry real power but I have skills too. My knockouts have come from counter punching, which is an art in itself. That’s how I’ve been winning and I’m very happy that I’m showing people I have many sides to my game.”

Cannady Jr looks to have a big 2020 ahead of him, with some big opportunities lined up for the 23-year-old, as many leading promoters sniff around the southern standout. ‘Big Cannon’ along with manager Ryan Rickey discussed their ideals for the remainder of 2020.

Cannady Jr said, “I’d like to keep on getting tests in the ring and hopefully win a couple of titles. I believe I am ready for titles and I want to put on some exciting performances for titles, hopefully on television too. I trust my manager Ryan Rickey to get me the right fights at the right time as he has guided me perfectly so far.”

Cannady Jr’s manager Ryan Rickey also commented, “I believe Brian has been fantastic so far as a professional and I believe we are at the time we can begin to push him towards titles. I’d love to get him a world youth title and showcase him on a televised show somewhere and I believe that this is a reality for 2020.”

