Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims closely

19 March 2020
Whyte-believes-he-would-beat-Joshua-in-a-rematch
Dillian Whyte. Photo credit: Getty Images
Anthony Cocks

WBC number one contender Dillian Whyte should be watching developments closely in the ongoing Tyson Fury drugs saga, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Farmer Martin Carefoot had previously said he sold uncastrated wild boar meat to WBC champion Fury and his cousin Hughie, a claim that was used as part of the heavyweight pair’s defence after testing positive to nandrolone in 2015.

The case dragged on for years before UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) offered the duo two-year backdated bans.

Carefoot now says he was offered £25,000 by a friend familiar with Team Fury to state he had supplied the meat when he had not actually done so.

Whyte’s promoter Hearn said he expects UKAD to look into the new claims.

“As I understand, it’s going to be looked into by UKAD,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“I guess the truth will come out in the wash. As I understand it, the key witness in the case has come out and effectively changed his statements of what happened.

“I’ll let them deal with that. If I’m Dillian Whyte right now, I’m looking at that situation, knowing that if there is an issue with Tyson Fury as world champion, I become the WBC heavyweight world champion, because right now, he was suspended while an investigation was taking place.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how that plays out.”

Whyte was subjected to his own high-profile drug investigation last year when he reportedly tested positive to two metabolites of a steroid. UKAD eventually cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren has hit back at Carefoot’s comments, which were first reported by the Daily Mail, insisting there was no truth to the allegations.

He said: “The farmer making these outrageous allegations sent me a letter last October, full of errors and basically telling me he had committed perjury by signing statements under oath and lying.

“When I called him, he asked for money. I told him to clear off and get in contact with UKAD. He chose not to speak to UKAD but instead speak to a newspaper.

“How anybody can take this man seriously is beyond belief. Tyson has never met this man in his life.

“What a load of rubbish. We’ll leave this with UKAD to look into and don’t expect it to go any further.”

