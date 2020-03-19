TwitterFacebook

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

19 March 2020
1178455551.jpg.0
Errol Spence Jr. Photo credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

IBF and WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) is confident that he will eventually meet WBO counterpart Terence Crawford 36-0 (27) within the next year or so.

The fight would pit two of the world’s best southpaws against each other in a mouth-watering 147-pound showdown.

The 30-year-old Texan added Shawn Porter’s green belt to his IBF strap with a tougher than expected 12-round split decision win last September.

See Also

Weeks later he was involved in a single-car accident when his Ferrari hit a median strip at speed and he was ejected from the vehicle.

Three-weight champion Crawford, 32, unified all four major titles at junior welterweight before moving up to 147-pounds where he wrested the WBO belt from Manny Pacquiao conqueror Jeff Horn in June 2018. He has defended his title three times since, stopping every opponent he has faced at welterweight.

Spence Jr says the fight with Crawford has to happen.

“Either this year or next year. We going to fight, we going to fight. If we don’t fight this year, we’re definitely going to fight next year. It’s going to happen,” he told FightHype.

Spence Jr came out of his car accident relatively unscathed, suffering teeth damage and general bruising but no long-term damage. He was subsequently charged with DUI.

“Everyone knows I was in a car accident. I’m feeling good, and I’m spending time with my family with the time I’ve been out of boxing,” said Spence to PBC on Fox.

“My ribs were sore and my whole body was sore. I don’t remember too much about it. I’m fighting in May or June.”

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says boxing was his life

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says…

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims closely

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims…

Kell Brook warns Josh Kelly he is in for a tough fight against David Avanesyan

Kell Brook warns Josh Kelly he is in for a…

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s punching power “ain’t so bad”

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s punching power “ain’t so bad”

Billy Joe Saunders expected to face Canelo Alvarez in the summer

Billy Joe Saunders expected to face Canelo Alvarez in the…

Floyd Mayweather Jr pays touching tribute to Roger Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr pays touching tribute to Roger Mayweather

Andrew Moloney wants Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez in 2020

Andrew Moloney wants Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez in 2020

Roger Mayweather passes away at age 58

Roger Mayweather passes away at age 58

TOP STORIES

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

IBF and WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) is confident that he will eventually meet WBO counterpart Terence Crawford 36-0 (27) within the next year or so. The fight would pit two of the world’s best southpaws against each other i…

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says…

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says boxing was his life

Floyd Mayweather Jr has eulogised his uncle Roger Mayweather, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 58. Roger Mayweather was influential in shaping Mayweather Jr’s career, training him in his early days as a pro while Floyd Sr was servin…

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims…

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims closely

WBC number one contender Dillian Whyte should be watching developments closely in the ongoing Tyson Fury drugs saga, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. Farmer Martin Carefoot had previously said he sold uncastrated wild boar meat to WBC champion F…

Kell Brook warns Josh Kelly he is in for a…

Kell Brook warns Josh Kelly he is in for a tough fight against David Avanesyan

Kell Brook has warned Josh Kelly 10-0-1 (6) that he will need to be prepared for a tough challenge against upcoming opponent David Avanesyan 26-3-1 (14). Kelly is expected to challenge for Avanesyan's European welterweight title after later this y…

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s punching power “ain’t so bad”

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s punching power “ain’t so bad”

Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) has laughed off the punching prowess of Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41), saying the American knockout artist’s power “ain’t so bad”. “I’ve felt the power (of Deonaty Wilder)," the newly minted WBC heavyweight champion told Boxing…

Billy Joe Saunders expected to face Canelo Alvarez in the…

Billy Joe Saunders expected to face Canelo Alvarez in the summer

Promoter Eddie Hearn is confident that Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) will still get his shot at Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) even if the fight doesn’t take place until the summer. WBO super middleweight champion Saunders was expected to face w…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US