Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

IBF and WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) is confident that he will eventually meet WBO counterpart Terence Crawford 36-0 (27) within the next year or so.

The fight would pit two of the world’s best southpaws against each other in a mouth-watering 147-pound showdown.

The 30-year-old Texan added Shawn Porter’s green belt to his IBF strap with a tougher than expected 12-round split decision win last September.

Weeks later he was involved in a single-car accident when his Ferrari hit a median strip at speed and he was ejected from the vehicle.

Three-weight champion Crawford, 32, unified all four major titles at junior welterweight before moving up to 147-pounds where he wrested the WBO belt from Manny Pacquiao conqueror Jeff Horn in June 2018. He has defended his title three times since, stopping every opponent he has faced at welterweight.

Spence Jr says the fight with Crawford has to happen.

“Either this year or next year. We going to fight, we going to fight. If we don’t fight this year, we’re definitely going to fight next year. It’s going to happen,” he told FightHype.

Spence Jr came out of his car accident relatively unscathed, suffering teeth damage and general bruising but no long-term damage. He was subsequently charged with DUI.

“Everyone knows I was in a car accident. I’m feeling good, and I’m spending time with my family with the time I’ve been out of boxing,” said Spence to PBC on Fox.

“My ribs were sore and my whole body was sore. I don’t remember too much about it. I’m fighting in May or June.”

