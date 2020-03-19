TwitterFacebook

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says boxing was his life

19 March 2020
Roger Mayweather
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Floyd Mayweather Jr has eulogised his uncle Roger Mayweather, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 58.

Roger Mayweather was influential in shaping Mayweather Jr’s career, training him in his early days as a pro while Floyd Sr was serving a jail term.

Two-weight world champion Mayweather compiled a record of 59-13- (35) across his 18-year pro career, claiming the WBA super featherweight title and the WBC junior welterweight championship.

He fought the best of his era including Hall of Famers Kostya Tszyu, Julio Cesar Chavez and Pernell Whitaker.

“My uncle was one of the most important people in my life inside and outside of the ring,” Mayweather Jr said in a statement on his official website.

“Roger was a great champion and one of the best trainers in boxing.

“Unfortunately, his health was failing him for several years and now he can finally rest in peace.

“Roger meant the world to me, my father Floyd Sr, my uncle Jeff, everyone in and around the Mayweather Boxing Gym and the entire boxing world.

“It is a terrible loss for all of us.

“We are thankful for all the love and well-wishes we have already received as word travelled about Roger’s passing.

“It helps me to see that he was able to touch so many people through his life in boxing, because he gave so much to the sport, which was his first and longtime love.”

It has been a bad month for Mayweather Jr, who lost the mother of his three children Josie Harris last week.

