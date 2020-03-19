TwitterFacebook

Francis Chua signs WBC Contract

19 March 2020
Francis Chua
Francis Chua scored a breakthrough win against world-rated lightweight Kye MacKenzie on the Jeff Horn vs Anthony Mundine undercard. Photo credit: AAP Image/Darren England
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Great breaking news as Australia’s Francis Chua agrees to terms with the WBC sanctioning body and Victory 8 to fight Vietnam legend Nguyen Van Hai. The fight to take place in Manila on May 9 will be for the prestigious WBC Australasia lightweight title.

“It’s an exciting time in my career, and I see the Australasian title as a springboard for bigger fights. I don’t know anything about my Viet opponent, but I am sure that fighting him in Manila will be easier than fighting him in Vietnam. For sure, I come to win and I expect to win, but will give him the respect that I give all my opponents. I will give the fans a great show.” said Chua today. Perth boxer Chua boast an excellent record of 7 wins in 8 fights, his lone loss being a controversial points decision to top flight Australian boxer Kye MacKenzie. Chua had previously upset MacKenzie’s tilt at a world title shot against Vasyl Lomachenko, when he beat the WBO #2 in front of a 40,000 crowd as undercard to a Jeff Horn bout in Brisbane.

This is a huge opportunity for Vietnam and Victory 8 star Nguyen Van Hai, where a win moves the champion boxer into world calculations. The task looms large for what appears to be an overmatched Hai, who currently sits at 3 and 0 in the pro ranks, but he has been a multiple national champion and SEA Games medallist in the amateurs.

Francis Chua is the only man standing in his way.

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says…

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims…

Kell Brook warns Josh Kelly he is in for a…

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s punching power “ain’t so bad”

Billy Joe Saunders expected to face Canelo Alvarez in the…

Floyd Mayweather Jr pays touching tribute to Roger Mayweather

Andrew Moloney wants Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez in 2020

Roger Mayweather passes away at age 58

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says boxing was his life

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims closely

Kell Brook warns Josh Kelly he is in for a tough fight against David Avanesyan

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s punching power “ain’t so bad”

Billy Joe Saunders expected to face Canelo Alvarez in the summer

