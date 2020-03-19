Stefy Bull reacts to COVID-19 impact on boxing and his stable

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The COVID-19 virus is wreaking havoc across the world as a whole, but closer to home the virus has brought a standstill to the boxing world, with events all over the world being cancelled.

Stefy Bull is now considered one of Britain and Europe’s leading managers, having being behind the rise of unified world champion Terri Harper amongst others.

Harper became IBO world champion in July of 2019 in front of her hometown fans in Yorkshire, England, prior to unifying the division in Sheffield in February, adding the WBC title to her collection after defeating Eva Wahlstrom.

Harper was due to defend her titles in a homecoming fight in Doncaster against 2012 Olympian Tasha Jonas on a show promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Sport, however, due to the COVID-19 crisis, this fight is now off.

Bull opened up about the issues being created by the global pandemic and what actions he’s taking in the meantime.

Bull said, “It’s a frustrating period but we all have to do what we can to help get this pandemic behind us as quickly as possible. We have unfortunately closed the amateur club for now, but the professionals are still working and remaining professional until everything gets cleared up.

“Terri Harper was deep in camp ahead of her clash with Tasha Jonas which we now expected to be pushed back to a later date, however, we are still committed to making sure Terri defends her titles as soon as we are given the green light to do so.”

Bull was set for his own promotion this coming weekend, with Lee Appleyard set to contest the IBO Continental title at Barnsley’s Metrodome but due to the ‘Coronavirus’ this show, along with all other British Boxing Board of Control supervised events have been postponed until future notice.

Yorkshire native Bull weighed in on the postponements and his plans for his fighters going forward. “Lee Appleyard was due to contest the IBO Continental title this weekend but that fight has been put back. Lee was gutted as you can imagine, but he was straight back in the gym sparring on Tuesday. He’s using this time wisely and that is what I’m planning to do with the other fighters in the gym.

“Health comes first, so we are taking necessary precautions in the gym but we are going to continue to work and make the most of the time where there is no boxing events. Terri Harper has just bought a new house so she’s busy doing her house up but she’ll stay in the gym. We’re all going to remain focused and hope that these health issues are cleared up as soon as possible.”

