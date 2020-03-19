Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s punching power “ain’t so bad”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) has laughed off the punching prowess of Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41), saying the American knockout artist’s power “ain’t so bad”.

“I’ve felt the power (of Deonaty Wilder),” the newly minted WBC heavyweight champion told Boxing News. “Ain’t so bad. Ain’t so bad.”

Fury refutes Wilder’s assertion that he’s the hardest puncher in the history of the heavyweight division.

“I didn’t get hit by George Foreman and I didn’t get by Rocky Marciano or any of those top guys,” he said. “I didn’t get hit by them, so I can’t comment.

“So to say it’s the biggest punch in history, I’m not really sure because I didn’t get hit by all the guys in the history.

“Wilder, I don’t think it’s so much his power. It’s the speed it lands at, which can be tricky when you don’t see it coming.”

The Fury-Wilder trilogy is expected to conclude on July 18 although no official date or venue has been announced.

With boxing on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic the fight could still be pushed back.

Fury was held to a disputed draw against Wilder in Los Angeles in December 2018 before handing out a seven-round beatdown in the rematch in Las Vegas last month.

“I beat him the first time, I beat him the second time and I surely will beat him the third time. The one thing I will say about Deontay Wilder is he’s a very worthy opponent,” Fury told ITV’s This Morning.

“He’s a very dangerous opponent and he has that eraser power of 41 knockouts, only the one defeat. So you can never write a guy off like that.

“It’s always one punch away from disaster with Deontay because, like he famously says: ‘They have to be correct for 36 minutes, I have to be correct for one second’. And that’s so true.”

