DBE busts into Lou’s vault for a Broadway Boxing Classic

21 March 2020
DiBella Entertainment’s scheduled Broadway Boxing event, set for Thursday, March 19, from Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ, was unfortunately canceled due to COVID-19. However, the series’ 17-year legacy has been well documented and, on Monday, March 23, a classic episode from the vault will be streamed exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, beginning at 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT. The show was held on March 30, 2016, from the historic B.B. King Blues Club and Grill in Times Square, Manhattan, NY, and featured incredible action throughout the evening, in front of a boisterous, standing-room-only crowd.

“People need to be entertained and they need a break from cable news. I wanted to provide fans with some entertainment while they are spending more time at home and following health and safety guidelines,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “This episode of Broadway Boxing is a fun representation of the series. My hope is that, for a brief moment, those at home can be transported to the late and legendary B.B. King Blues Club, in the heart of Times Square, for a ringside seat to great boxing.”

The main event features a battle of the boroughs between New York prospects, Chris “Golden” Galeano (10-0, 1 KO), of The Bronx, and Devaun “Unique” Lee (6-2, 3 KOs), of Jamaica, Queens. Galeano’s New York State middleweight title was on the line. Both Galeano and Lee were coming off of their best wins to date against previously unbeaten opponents. Each turned pro with exceptional amateur credentials, with Galeano, a two-time New York Golden Gloves champion, and Lee, a two-time Metro champion and three-time New York Golden Gloves finalist. What transpired was a thrilling boxer-versus-puncher seesaw clash.

In the co-featured bout, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s Tevin “The American Idol” Farmer (20-4-1, 5 KOs) takes on former world champion Gamaliel “El Platano” Diaz (39-13-3, 18 KOs), of Michoacan, Mexico, for the vacant NABF super featherweight title. Then a rising, world ranked contender working his way toward a world title shot, Farmer was three years and 13 wins removed from his last defeat. Diaz, a WBC super featherweight titlist from 2012-2013, came in with a wealth of experience, having faced eight current, future or former world champions. Tevin’s slick boxing acumen was put to the test against the Mexican veteran’s pressure and aggressive style.

Puerto Rican Cindy Serrano (23-5-3, 10 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY, squares off against Budapest, Hungary’s Renata Domsodi (13-8, 6 KOs) in a six-round, special attraction women’s contest. Going in, Cindy had won eight of her last nine bouts, with one draw. Domsodi, a three-time world title challenger, had previously shared the ring with several notable contenders and champions, including Heather Hardy twice, Shelly Vincent, Eva Voraberger, Zulina Munoz, and Ramona Kuehne twice. Serrano’s skills and finesse matched against Domsodi’s heart and experience made for a very entertaining scrap. Just six weeks earlier, at the same venue, Cindy’s younger sister, Amanda, had captured a world title in her third weight class and, less than nine months later, Cindy would join her as a world champion.

The broadcast opens with Shemuel “The Chosen One” Pagan (7-0, 4 KOs), a super lightweight prospect from Brooklyn, NY, versus Ryan Picou, a tenacious Las Vegas underdog with a granite chin. Pagan turned pro to much fanfare, as a five-time New York Golden Gloves champion and 2008 Olympic team alternate. On this night, the offensive-minded Pagan met his toughest adversary yet.

Broadway Boxing is presented by Nissan of Queens, Azad Watches, OPTYX, Christos Steak House and Gagliardi Insurance.

TOP STORIES

Frank Warren accuses Eddie Hearn of trying to steal heavyweight…

Frank Warren accuses Eddie Hearn of trying to steal heavyweight championship

Frank Warren has accused rival promoter Eddie Hearn of trying to steal the WBC heavyweight championship. His comments came after farmer Martin Carefoot claimed he lied about supplying WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury uncastrated wild boar meat,…

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

IBF and WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) is confident that he will eventually meet WBO counterpart Terence Crawford 36-0 (27) within the next year or so. The fight would pit two of the world’s best southpaws against each other i…

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says…

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says boxing was his life

Floyd Mayweather Jr has eulogised his uncle Roger Mayweather, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 58. Roger Mayweather was influential in shaping Mayweather Jr’s career, training him in his early days as a pro while Floyd Sr was servin…

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims…

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims closely

WBC number one contender Dillian Whyte should be watching developments closely in the ongoing Tyson Fury drugs saga, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. Farmer Martin Carefoot had previously said he sold uncastrated wild boar meat to WBC champion F…

Kell Brook warns Josh Kelly he is in for a…

Kell Brook warns Josh Kelly he is in for a tough fight against David Avanesyan

Kell Brook has warned Josh Kelly 10-0-1 (6) that he will need to be prepared for a tough challenge against upcoming opponent David Avanesyan 26-3-1 (14). Kelly is expected to challenge for Avanesyan's European welterweight title after later this y…

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s punching power “ain’t so bad”

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s punching power “ain’t so bad”

Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) has laughed off the punching prowess of Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41), saying the American knockout artist’s power “ain’t so bad”. “I’ve felt the power (of Deonaty Wilder)," the newly minted WBC heavyweight champion told Boxing…

