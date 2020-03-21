DBE busts into Lou’s vault for a Broadway Boxing Classic

I am the owner of Ringnews24 and the KO Boxing Forum. I love watching and talking boxing with fans, and members can find me on Ringnews24’s KO Boxing Forum. I enjoy interviewing boxers and watching old, new and classic fights.

DiBella Entertainment’s scheduled Broadway Boxing event, set for Thursday, March 19, from Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ, was unfortunately canceled due to COVID-19. However, the series’ 17-year legacy has been well documented and, on Monday, March 23, a classic episode from the vault will be streamed exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, beginning at 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT. The show was held on March 30, 2016, from the historic B.B. King Blues Club and Grill in Times Square, Manhattan, NY, and featured incredible action throughout the evening, in front of a boisterous, standing-room-only crowd.

“People need to be entertained and they need a break from cable news. I wanted to provide fans with some entertainment while they are spending more time at home and following health and safety guidelines,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “This episode of Broadway Boxing is a fun representation of the series. My hope is that, for a brief moment, those at home can be transported to the late and legendary B.B. King Blues Club, in the heart of Times Square, for a ringside seat to great boxing.”

The main event features a battle of the boroughs between New York prospects, Chris “Golden” Galeano (10-0, 1 KO), of The Bronx, and Devaun “Unique” Lee (6-2, 3 KOs), of Jamaica, Queens. Galeano’s New York State middleweight title was on the line. Both Galeano and Lee were coming off of their best wins to date against previously unbeaten opponents. Each turned pro with exceptional amateur credentials, with Galeano, a two-time New York Golden Gloves champion, and Lee, a two-time Metro champion and three-time New York Golden Gloves finalist. What transpired was a thrilling boxer-versus-puncher seesaw clash.

In the co-featured bout, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s Tevin “The American Idol” Farmer (20-4-1, 5 KOs) takes on former world champion Gamaliel “El Platano” Diaz (39-13-3, 18 KOs), of Michoacan, Mexico, for the vacant NABF super featherweight title. Then a rising, world ranked contender working his way toward a world title shot, Farmer was three years and 13 wins removed from his last defeat. Diaz, a WBC super featherweight titlist from 2012-2013, came in with a wealth of experience, having faced eight current, future or former world champions. Tevin’s slick boxing acumen was put to the test against the Mexican veteran’s pressure and aggressive style.

Puerto Rican Cindy Serrano (23-5-3, 10 KOs), of Brooklyn, NY, squares off against Budapest, Hungary’s Renata Domsodi (13-8, 6 KOs) in a six-round, special attraction women’s contest. Going in, Cindy had won eight of her last nine bouts, with one draw. Domsodi, a three-time world title challenger, had previously shared the ring with several notable contenders and champions, including Heather Hardy twice, Shelly Vincent, Eva Voraberger, Zulina Munoz, and Ramona Kuehne twice. Serrano’s skills and finesse matched against Domsodi’s heart and experience made for a very entertaining scrap. Just six weeks earlier, at the same venue, Cindy’s younger sister, Amanda, had captured a world title in her third weight class and, less than nine months later, Cindy would join her as a world champion.

The broadcast opens with Shemuel “The Chosen One” Pagan (7-0, 4 KOs), a super lightweight prospect from Brooklyn, NY, versus Ryan Picou, a tenacious Las Vegas underdog with a granite chin. Pagan turned pro to much fanfare, as a five-time New York Golden Gloves champion and 2008 Olympic team alternate. On this night, the offensive-minded Pagan met his toughest adversary yet.

