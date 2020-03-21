TwitterFacebook

FITE Company Statement Regarding COVID-19 Environment

21 March 2020
fite
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

On behalf of all FITE team members located throughout the USA, UK, Australia and Continental Europe, we want to convey our best wishes for people everywhere dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are monitoring the various governments’ instructions, and working closely with our content partners to ensure safety guidelines are followed.

We built FITE to connect fans to the sports they love and to a like-minded community, and to provide promoters with a platform to deliver their events in a seamless, global and efficient model to support the growth of their leagues.

Now and moving forward, while the ban on nearly all live sporting events remains in place, we will try to deliver as many entertaining shows as possible for people to enjoy in the safety of their homes. Furthermore, FITE will continue to offer immediate refunds for all events that have been canceled or postponed as we’ve always done in the past.

See Also

In close collaboration with our valued content partners, FITE is seeking ways to offer more free and low-cost content as well as the creation of athlete communications to share stories, home workouts, and more. As part of this initiative, we’ve applied discounts from 50-80% to all past pay-per-view events from the following organizations, with more to join in the coming weeks: AFL MMA, Austrian Fight Challenge, BCB Boxing, BKB, BKFC, Brave, Dead Serious Promotions, Dragon Fire Boxing, Dynasty Combat Sports, FIGHT24.tv, Future Stars of Wrestling, Fusion Fight League, Hoosier Fight Club, Kunlun Fights, Reality Fighting, Rumble in the Cage, Shamrock FC, Spartyka Fight League, Superior Challenge, UCMMA/WCMMA, Unified MMA, Wrestlepro, XFFC, BCB Boxing and XWA Wrestling.

Starting today, we are offering a free trial on the AEW Plus subscription package in all available territories to new subscribers, and a free linear combat sports channel called FITE 24/7 across all FITE platforms globally, for all users. In the next few weeks we’ll announce distribution news bringing additional access to FITE programming to more fans, as well as more initiatives to offer free content. Many thanks to all our partners for making this possible.

Special thanks to all of the FITE users for your continued support. We are truly grateful and lucky to have you.

Stay safe!

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Frank Warren accuses Eddie Hearn of trying to steal heavyweight championship

Frank Warren accuses Eddie Hearn of trying to steal heavyweight…

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says boxing was his life

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says…

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims closely

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims…

Kell Brook warns Josh Kelly he is in for a tough fight against David Avanesyan

Kell Brook warns Josh Kelly he is in for a…

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s punching power “ain’t so bad”

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s punching power “ain’t so bad”

Billy Joe Saunders expected to face Canelo Alvarez in the summer

Billy Joe Saunders expected to face Canelo Alvarez in the…

Floyd Mayweather Jr pays touching tribute to Roger Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr pays touching tribute to Roger Mayweather

Andrew Moloney wants Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez in 2020

Andrew Moloney wants Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez in 2020

TOP STORIES

Frank Warren accuses Eddie Hearn of trying to steal heavyweight…

Frank Warren accuses Eddie Hearn of trying to steal heavyweight championship

Frank Warren has accused rival promoter Eddie Hearn of trying to steal the WBC heavyweight championship. His comments came after farmer Martin Carefoot claimed he lied about supplying WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury uncastrated wild boar meat,…

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

IBF and WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) is confident that he will eventually meet WBO counterpart Terence Crawford 36-0 (27) within the next year or so. The fight would pit two of the world’s best southpaws against each other i…

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says…

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says boxing was his life

Floyd Mayweather Jr has eulogised his uncle Roger Mayweather, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 58. Roger Mayweather was influential in shaping Mayweather Jr’s career, training him in his early days as a pro while Floyd Sr was servin…

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims…

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims closely

WBC number one contender Dillian Whyte should be watching developments closely in the ongoing Tyson Fury drugs saga, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. Farmer Martin Carefoot had previously said he sold uncastrated wild boar meat to WBC champion F…

Kell Brook warns Josh Kelly he is in for a…

Kell Brook warns Josh Kelly he is in for a tough fight against David Avanesyan

Kell Brook has warned Josh Kelly 10-0-1 (6) that he will need to be prepared for a tough challenge against upcoming opponent David Avanesyan 26-3-1 (14). Kelly is expected to challenge for Avanesyan's European welterweight title after later this y…

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s punching power “ain’t so bad”

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s punching power “ain’t so bad”

Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) has laughed off the punching prowess of Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41), saying the American knockout artist’s power “ain’t so bad”. “I’ve felt the power (of Deonaty Wilder)," the newly minted WBC heavyweight champion told Boxing…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US