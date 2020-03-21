TwitterFacebook

Frank Warren accuses Eddie Hearn of trying to steal heavyweight championship

21 March 2020
Tyson-Fury-Frank-Warren-700672
Tyson Fury with promoter Frank Warren. Photo credit: Getty Images
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Frank Warren has accused rival promoter Eddie Hearn of trying to steal the WBC heavyweight championship.

His comments came after farmer Martin Carefoot claimed he lied about supplying WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury uncastrated wild boar meat, a statement that was used in defence of the Gypsy King’s positive drug test in 2015.

This prompted Hearn to promote the idea that his fighter, WBC number one contender Dillian Whyte, should be installed as champion.

See Also

“If I’m Dillian Whyte right now, I’m looking at that situation, knowing that if there is an issue with Tyson Fury as world champion, I become the WBC heavyweight world champion, because right now, he was suspended while an investigation was taking place,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

The comments didn’t sit well with Warren.

“Dillian Whyte’s promoter might be thinking he can nick the WBC heavyweight title for his man. But let me tell you it won’t be happening,” wrote Warren in his column for the Daily Star.

“This week Eddie Hearn has come out and said Whyte will be ‘looking’ at Tyson Fury’s situation. It comes after outrageous allegations were made against the current WBC champion in a newspaper interview last weekend.

“As I said then, I don’t expect UK Anti-Doping to take the matter any further.

“But what is Hearn’s game coming out with those comments? Is he trying to steal the title for Whyte?

“Why didn’t Hearn get his man a shot at the belt while he was in the No.1 position for so long? Is he now trying to get Whyte an easy shot at the title?

“That’s what happened for Anthony Joshua who picked up the IBF title by beating Charles Martin instead of having to beat the real best in the division.”

Fury claimed the WBC championship with a surprisingly one-sided seventh-round stoppage over previously undefeated American power-puncher Deontay Wilder in their rematch last month.

Read more articles about: , , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Frank Warren accuses Eddie Hearn of trying to steal heavyweight championship

Frank Warren accuses Eddie Hearn of trying to steal heavyweight…

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says boxing was his life

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says…

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims closely

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims…

Kell Brook warns Josh Kelly he is in for a tough fight against David Avanesyan

Kell Brook warns Josh Kelly he is in for a…

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s punching power “ain’t so bad”

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s punching power “ain’t so bad”

Billy Joe Saunders expected to face Canelo Alvarez in the summer

Billy Joe Saunders expected to face Canelo Alvarez in the…

Floyd Mayweather Jr pays touching tribute to Roger Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr pays touching tribute to Roger Mayweather

Andrew Moloney wants Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez in 2020

Andrew Moloney wants Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez in 2020

TOP STORIES

Frank Warren accuses Eddie Hearn of trying to steal heavyweight…

Frank Warren accuses Eddie Hearn of trying to steal heavyweight championship

Frank Warren has accused rival promoter Eddie Hearn of trying to steal the WBC heavyweight championship. His comments came after farmer Martin Carefoot claimed he lied about supplying WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury uncastrated wild boar meat,…

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

IBF and WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) is confident that he will eventually meet WBO counterpart Terence Crawford 36-0 (27) within the next year or so. The fight would pit two of the world’s best southpaws against each other i…

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says…

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says boxing was his life

Floyd Mayweather Jr has eulogised his uncle Roger Mayweather, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 58. Roger Mayweather was influential in shaping Mayweather Jr’s career, training him in his early days as a pro while Floyd Sr was servin…

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims…

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims closely

WBC number one contender Dillian Whyte should be watching developments closely in the ongoing Tyson Fury drugs saga, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. Farmer Martin Carefoot had previously said he sold uncastrated wild boar meat to WBC champion F…

Kell Brook warns Josh Kelly he is in for a…

Kell Brook warns Josh Kelly he is in for a tough fight against David Avanesyan

Kell Brook has warned Josh Kelly 10-0-1 (6) that he will need to be prepared for a tough challenge against upcoming opponent David Avanesyan 26-3-1 (14). Kelly is expected to challenge for Avanesyan's European welterweight title after later this y…

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s punching power “ain’t so bad”

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s punching power “ain’t so bad”

Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) has laughed off the punching prowess of Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41), saying the American knockout artist’s power “ain’t so bad”. “I’ve felt the power (of Deonaty Wilder)," the newly minted WBC heavyweight champion told Boxing…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US