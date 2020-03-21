Frank Warren accuses Eddie Hearn of trying to steal heavyweight championship

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Frank Warren has accused rival promoter Eddie Hearn of trying to steal the WBC heavyweight championship.

His comments came after farmer Martin Carefoot claimed he lied about supplying WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury uncastrated wild boar meat, a statement that was used in defence of the Gypsy King’s positive drug test in 2015.

This prompted Hearn to promote the idea that his fighter, WBC number one contender Dillian Whyte, should be installed as champion.

“If I’m Dillian Whyte right now, I’m looking at that situation, knowing that if there is an issue with Tyson Fury as world champion, I become the WBC heavyweight world champion, because right now, he was suspended while an investigation was taking place,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

The comments didn’t sit well with Warren.

“Dillian Whyte’s promoter might be thinking he can nick the WBC heavyweight title for his man. But let me tell you it won’t be happening,” wrote Warren in his column for the Daily Star.

“This week Eddie Hearn has come out and said Whyte will be ‘looking’ at Tyson Fury’s situation. It comes after outrageous allegations were made against the current WBC champion in a newspaper interview last weekend.

“As I said then, I don’t expect UK Anti-Doping to take the matter any further.

“But what is Hearn’s game coming out with those comments? Is he trying to steal the title for Whyte?

“Why didn’t Hearn get his man a shot at the belt while he was in the No.1 position for so long? Is he now trying to get Whyte an easy shot at the title?

“That’s what happened for Anthony Joshua who picked up the IBF title by beating Charles Martin instead of having to beat the real best in the division.”

Fury claimed the WBC championship with a surprisingly one-sided seventh-round stoppage over previously undefeated American power-puncher Deontay Wilder in their rematch last month.

